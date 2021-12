Halo Infinite's impressive multiplayer component is now available and based on what we've played in prior test flights, it's highly impressive. However, it's the campaigns that we really love to play and in the wake of last year's controversial gameplay trailer, 343 Industries chose to delay and rework the campaign significantly, re-revealing the single-player component only a couple of weeks back. Despite clear visual improvements, it didn't answer the key question: do we really need an open world Halo? Can a series defined by skilfully crafted combat encounters work in a sandbox format? After going hands-on with preview code, we're optimistic - but there's still significant work to do in polishing the game to perfection.

