Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. When the lumber bubble popped this summer, economists and commodity traders alike pointed to its swift correction—falling from $1,515 per thousand board feet in May to $389 per thousand board feet in August—as an indication that other material shortages and supply chain woes would subside if simple economics was given time to work its magic. But that "transitory" narrative—something Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said this week he no longer stands by—is facing another challenge: Spiking lumber prices.

