A: Adding insulation can keep a home more comfortable in both the winter and the summer. It also saves on energy bills and is one way to help combat climate change. But before you worry about insulation, you need to plug air gaps, which can cause drafts and uneven temperatures from room to room. Some building-science experts say that stopping air gaps is even more important than boosting insulation, because drafts make a huge difference in whether you’re satisfied with recommendations to set heating at 68 degrees and air conditioning at 78. The federal Energy Star program has a great primer, titled “A Do-It-Yourself Guide to Sealing and Insulating with Energy Star.”

