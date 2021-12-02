Clark appointed to Dry Stone Conservancy Board of Directors

Dane R. Clark of West Union has been appointed to the Dry Stone Conservancy Board of Directors. (Photo provided)

News Release

Dane R. Clark of West Union has been appointed to the Dry Stone Conservancy Board of Directors. Located in Lexington, Kentucky, Dry Stone Conservancy is a not-for-profit organization formed in 1996. Today, Dry Stone Conservancy leads the way to preserve existing drystone structures, and to revive and promote the ancient craft of dry-laid stone masonry.

Clark began his training in 2008 with a retaining wall class, then moved on to fences, corners, pillars, dressing the rock, special features, and many test outs. He has been a certified Dry Stone Mason for several years and just completed the next level as a certified Journeyman. Clark has worked on preservation and repair contracts through Dry Stone Conservancy as well as a new retaining wall project in Bloomfield, Kentucky.

Retiring from GE Aviation is 2018, Dane started his own company, Southern Ohio Dry Stone. Clark is best known for his tradition rock fences, pillars, and special features such as arches and lentils. Dane and his wife Liz purchased a historic stone fence just outside of Manchester, Ohio and then moved and repurposed it on their riverfront property.

Clark not only brings to the board the personal knowledge of dry stone masonry, but leadership qualities and the business practices of contract negotiation, industrial technology, budget, finance, fundraising and customer satisfaction.

Please visit the Dry Stone Conservancy website at drystone.org for more information.