Inspired by a childhood sailing in the yachting center of La Rochelle, France, Philippe Briand has dedicated his life to perfecting the art of conquering the sea. His designs stand out for their technical excellence and precision, combined with his strong artistic flair and ability to drive innovative design trends as he seeks perfection. As one of the founders of the Water-Revolution Foundation, he contributes to the standards moving towards the neutralization of the ecological footprint of the yachting industry, and Vitruvius Yachts are 30% more efficient than other yachts of comparable size. The custom superyacht Shinkai was recently transferred from Feadship’s construction hallway in Aalsmeer. The designer’s eighth superyacht has the construction, and co-naval architecture carried out by Feadship De Vries, while Daniela Boutsen has provided her interior design.

BOATS & WATERCRAFTS ・ 5 DAYS AGO