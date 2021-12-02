CIBC Stick to Their Buy Rating for TC Energy

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on PSA. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Public Storage from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Public Storage from $322.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $349.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Public Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $350.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $321.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Public Storage has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $328.15.

STOCKS ・ 11 HOURS AGO