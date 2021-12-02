ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

CIBC Stick to Their Buy Rating for TC Energy

investing.com
 2 days ago

CIBC analyst Robert Catellier maintained a Buy rating on TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) on Thursday, setting a price target of C$72, which is approximately 23.31% above the present share price of $45.55. Catellier expects TC Energy to post...

www.investing.com

investing.com

4 Top Nasdaq-100 Stocks to Buy in December

The tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 trended higher this week amid the uncertainties surrounding inflation and the emergence of the omicron coronavirus variant. Furthermore, better-than-expected private payrolls, rising consumer spending, and strategic policies to deal with omicron are expected to support the stock market. So, we believe fundamentally sound Nasdaq 100 stocks Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO), Intel (INTC), Amgen (AMGN), and NXP (NXPI) could be ideal picks now.The tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 edged higher this week after the Federal Reserve chairman's hawkish comment to accelerate bond-buying in a bid to curtail sustained and troublesome inflation. Although investors remained wary of growing inflation and the emergence of the omicron coronavirus variant, U.S. stocks rebounded sharply yesterday.
STOCKS
etfdailynews.com

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) PT Raised to $26.00 at Truist

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Acadia Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.29.
STOCKS
investing.com

Barclays Stick to Their Hold Rating for PVH Corp

Barclays (LON:BARC) analyst Adrienne Yih maintained a Hold rating on PVH Corp (NYSE:PVH) on Wednesday, setting a price target of $113, which is approximately 12.14% above the present share price of $100.77. Yih expects PVH Corp to post earnings per share (EPS) of $2.55 for the fourth quarter of 2021.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
investing.com

Goldman Sachs Stick to Their Hold Rating for Freshpet

Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) analyst Goldman Sachs maintained a Hold rating on Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) on Friday, setting a price target of $121, which is approximately 18.29% above the present share price of $102.29. expects Freshpet to post earnings per share (EPS) of -$0.05 for the fourth quarter of 2021. The current...
PETS
investing.com

U.S. shares lower at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average down 0.17%

Investing.com – U.S. equities were lower at the close on Friday, as losses in the Technology, Financials and Consumer Goods sectors propelled shares lower. At the close in NYSE, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.17%, while the S&P 500 index fell 0.84%, and the NASDAQ Composite index declined 1.92%.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Expert Ratings For Kroger

Over the past 3 months, 10 analysts have published their opinion on Kroger (NYSE:KR) stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company’s business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish.
MARKETS
investing.com

Automatic Data Processing vs. Trinet: Which Stock is a Better Buy?

As the labor shortage issues are expected to continue, companies offering solutions in this space should witness high demand for their services, particularly in the holiday season. Staffing service providers TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) and Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) should benefit from the rising demand for workers and payroll processing. But which of these two stocks is a better buy now? Read more to find out.TriNet Group, Inc. (TNET) provides human resources solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration, employee benefits programs, workers compensation insurance and claims management, and employment and benefits law compliance. On the other hand, Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (ADP) provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services, and Professional Employer Organization.
STOCKS
etfdailynews.com

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) PT Raised to $353.00

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on PSA. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Public Storage from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Public Storage from $322.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $349.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Public Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $350.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $321.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Public Storage has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $328.15.
STOCKS
etfdailynews.com

Brokers Set Expectations for The Bank of Nova Scotia’s Q3 2022 Earnings (TSE:BNS)

The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial issued their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 30th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $2.14 for the quarter. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
etfdailynews.com

62,500 Shares in Elevation Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELEV) Purchased by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Elevation Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELEV) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 62,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $848,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.27% of Elevation Oncology as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
STOCKS
investing.com

Docusign’s Sell-Off The Latest Sign Of An Uncertain Market

The stock market is a fast-moving place, and never faster than in 2021. The recent volatility is the latest reminder that the market can be manic as a collective force, as traders and investors en masse seek to understand and get ahead of the latest pandemic direction. Monday is a reopening trade, Tuesday is a pandemic trade, and on and on. Friday's accelerating tech sell-off was only the latest evidence of this.
STOCKS
Benzinga

12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) shares moved upwards by 11.03% to $16.0 during Thursday’s after-market session. Trading volume for this security closed at 66.4K, accounting for 21.03% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $495.3 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out today.
STOCKS
smarteranalyst.com

BMO Q4 Profit Rises 36%, Dividend Raised

This article was originally published on TipRanks.com. Bank of Montreal (BMO), Canada’s fourth-largest bank, reported a solid performance in the fourth quarter of 2021. The bank raised its quarterly dividend by 25%. Earnings & Revenue. Net income for the quarter ended October 31 rose to C$2.16 billion, up 36% from...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
investing.com

Citigroup Stick to Their Hold Rating for Federal Realty

Citigroup (NYSE:C) analyst Citigroup maintained a Hold rating on Federal Realty (NYSE:FRT) on Thursday, setting a price target of $130, which is approximately 2.06% above the present share price of $127.38. expects Federal Realty to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.64 for the fourth quarter of 2021. The current...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Unusual Options Activity: Devon Energy, Kraft Heinz And Salesforce

On CNBC’s “Halftime Report,” trader Jon Najarian said that there was unusual activity in the options market for Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN). Traders bought the January 46 calls, he mentioned. With the stock being just under $42, the trade represents $4 out of the money calls, Najarian stated. Another stock...
MARKETS
investing.com

Deutsche Bank Stick to Their Sell Rating for Sanofi

Deutsche Bank (DE:DBKGn) analyst Emmanuel Papadakis maintained a Sell rating on Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) on Friday, setting a price target of EUR80, which is approximately 5.91% below the present share price of $96.07. Papadakis expects Sanofi to post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.85 for the fourth quarter of 2021. The...
FINANCIAL REPORTS

