RBC Capital Stick to Their Buy Rating for TC Energy

As the demand for auto parts continues to rise with the growing demand for used cars, it could be wise to bet on fundamentally sound auto parts stocks Genuine Parts (GPC) and LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ). These stocks have an overall ‘Strong Buy’ rating in our proprietary POWR Ratings system.The electric vehicle (EV) industry is expected to grow significantly in the long run. However, the ongoing semiconductor chip shortage continues to impact EV production. According to a Deloitte report, the semiconductor shortage is expected to last until early 2023. So, the new vehicle shortage has led to increased demand for used vehicles.

ECONOMY ・ 23 HOURS AGO