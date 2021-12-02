ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Financial Reports

RBC Capital Stick to Their Buy Rating for TC Energy

investing.com
 2 days ago

RBC Capital analyst Robert Kwan maintained a Buy rating on TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) on Thursday, setting a price target of C$72, which is approximately 23.31% above the present share price of $45.55. Kwan expects TC Energy to...

www.investing.com

Comments / 0

Related
investing.com

4 Top Nasdaq-100 Stocks to Buy in December

The tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 trended higher this week amid the uncertainties surrounding inflation and the emergence of the omicron coronavirus variant. Furthermore, better-than-expected private payrolls, rising consumer spending, and strategic policies to deal with omicron are expected to support the stock market. So, we believe fundamentally sound Nasdaq 100 stocks Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO), Intel (INTC), Amgen (AMGN), and NXP (NXPI) could be ideal picks now.The tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 edged higher this week after the Federal Reserve chairman's hawkish comment to accelerate bond-buying in a bid to curtail sustained and troublesome inflation. Although investors remained wary of growing inflation and the emergence of the omicron coronavirus variant, U.S. stocks rebounded sharply yesterday.
STOCKS
investing.com

Goldman Sachs Stick to Their Hold Rating for Freshpet

Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) analyst Goldman Sachs maintained a Hold rating on Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) on Friday, setting a price target of $121, which is approximately 18.29% above the present share price of $102.29. expects Freshpet to post earnings per share (EPS) of -$0.05 for the fourth quarter of 2021. The current...
PETS
investing.com

2 Strong Buy Rated Auto Parts Stocks to Buy Now

As the demand for auto parts continues to rise with the growing demand for used cars, it could be wise to bet on fundamentally sound auto parts stocks Genuine Parts (GPC) and LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ). These stocks have an overall ‘Strong Buy’ rating in our proprietary POWR Ratings system.The electric vehicle (EV) industry is expected to grow significantly in the long run. However, the ongoing semiconductor chip shortage continues to impact EV production. According to a Deloitte report, the semiconductor shortage is expected to last until early 2023. So, the new vehicle shortage has led to increased demand for used vehicles.
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Natural Gas#Tc Energy Corporation#Canada#Rbc Capital Stick To#Trp#Moderate#Tipranks Com#Canadian#Cnq Rrb#Power And Storage
investing.com

Barclays Stick to Their Hold Rating for PVH Corp

Barclays (LON:BARC) analyst Adrienne Yih maintained a Hold rating on PVH Corp (NYSE:PVH) on Wednesday, setting a price target of $113, which is approximately 12.14% above the present share price of $100.77. Yih expects PVH Corp to post earnings per share (EPS) of $2.55 for the fourth quarter of 2021.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Expert Ratings For Kroger

Over the past 3 months, 10 analysts have published their opinion on Kroger (NYSE:KR) stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company’s business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish.
MARKETS
investing.com

U.S. shares lower at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average down 0.17%

Investing.com – U.S. equities were lower at the close on Friday, as losses in the Technology, Financials and Consumer Goods sectors propelled shares lower. At the close in NYSE, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.17%, while the S&P 500 index fell 0.84%, and the NASDAQ Composite index declined 1.92%.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
etfdailynews.com

Brokers Set Expectations for The Bank of Nova Scotia’s Q3 2022 Earnings (TSE:BNS)

The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial issued their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 30th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $2.14 for the quarter. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
investing.com

J.P. Morgan Stick to Their Hold Rating for Fortis Inc

J.P. Morgan analyst Richard Sunderland maintained a Hold rating on Fortis (NYSE:FTS) Inc on Friday, setting a price target of C$58, which is approximately 3.29% above the present share price of $43.77. Sunderland expects Fortis Inc to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.63 for the fourth quarter of 2021.
STOCKS
investing.com

Morgan Stanley Stick to Their Hold Rating for Anglo American

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) analyst Alain Gabriel reiterated a Hold rating on Anglo American (LON:AAL) on Friday, setting a price target of p2960, which is approximately 3.62% above the present share price of $37.42. Gabriel expects Anglo American to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.00 for the fourth quarter of...
STOCKS
investing.com

Citigroup Stick to Their Hold Rating for Federal Realty

Citigroup (NYSE:C) analyst Citigroup maintained a Hold rating on Federal Realty (NYSE:FRT) on Thursday, setting a price target of $130, which is approximately 2.06% above the present share price of $127.38. expects Federal Realty to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.64 for the fourth quarter of 2021. The current...
STOCKS
investing.com

Benchmark Co. Stick to Their Buy Rating for Western Digital

Benchmark Co. analyst Mark Miller maintained a Buy rating on Western Digital on Friday, setting a price target of $92, which is approximately 61.55% above the present share price of $56.95. Miller expects Western Digital to post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.97 for the fourth quarter of 2021. The...
MARKETS
investing.com

Needham Stick to Their Buy Rating for Yext Inc

Needham analyst Ryan MacDonald reiterated a Buy rating on Yext (NYSE:YEXT) Inc on Friday, setting a price target of $18, which is approximately 90.88% above the present share price of $9.43. MacDonald expects Yext Inc to post earnings per share (EPS) of -$0.22 for the fourth quarter of 2021. The...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Analyst Ratings For Old Dominion Freight Line

Analysts have provided the following ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. Total Ratings 0 4 3 1 0. Last 30D 0 0 0 0 0. 1M Ago 0 1 1 0 0. 2M Ago 0 2 2 1...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For December 3, 2021

Cowen & Co. upgraded the previous rating for Marvell Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MRVL) from Market Perform to Outperform. In the third quarter, Marvell Technology showed an EPS of $0.43, compared to $0.25 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $76.12 and a 52-week-low of $37.92. Marvell Technology closed at $71.03 at the end of the last trading period.
STOCKS
Benzinga

What 5 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 5 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Prudential Financial. The company has an average price target of $113.2 with a high of $119.00 and a low of $110.00.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Preview: Science Applications Intl's Earnings

Science Applications Intl (NYSE:SAIC) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2021-12-06. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Science Applications Intl will likely report an Earnings Per Share (EPS) of $1.50. Science Applications Intl bulls will hope to hear the...
FINANCIAL REPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy