First came California, the first confirmed U.S. case of the coronavirus variant omicron. But then, like a series of dominoes falling, came more cases identified in Colorado, Minnesota, New York, Hawaii. As the variant turns up in more and more spots around the U.S. and as the delta variant that plagued us all this summer and fall continues to spread, the Biden administration is rolling out new measures to fight the virus. We're going to speak next with one of the officials spearheading that effort. Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 11 HOURS AGO