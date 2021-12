The College Football Experience (@TCEonSGPN) on the Sports Gambling Podcast Network reacts to the recent news of Notre Dame head football coach Brian Kelly leaving for the LSU Tigers head coaching position. Pick Dundee aka (@TheColbyD) breaks down the pros and the cons of Kelly coming to LSU and predicts just what Notre Dame should do with their search for a head coach. Is Marcus Freeman the guy who should coach Notre Dame next? Will Luke Fickell be the next Notre Dame head coach? Could the Irish take a chance on Pat Fitzgerald or Matt Campbell? Could Urban Meyer quit the NFL and head to Notre Dame? Plus, Virginia Tech and Louisiana Tech hire new coaches. We talk it all on this episode of The College Football Experience.

