In anticipation of their upcoming album, Things Are Great, which is set for release on Jan. 21 via BMG, Band of Horses recently shared the song “In Need of Repair.” In the lyric video for the track, band founder Ben Bridwell hand-writes each of the words on pieces of paper on a clipboard as he and his dog sit in front of the fireplace. Although the setting suggests the warmth of family that comes this time of year, the lyrics present a tale of loneliness and longing for the company of the past. “I’m sitting in my usual chair,” the song goes,” “Feeling the walls around me closing in / I’m in a state of disrepair.” Sad as it is, it may bring people joy in the universality that is trying just to get out of bed each morning.

4 DAYS AGO