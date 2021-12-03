Rhythm of the Seasons

Just over a week ago, Anatomy of Pop: The Music Explosion was uploaded to YouTube. The rare 1966 documentary was directed by Jonathan Donald and Stephen Fleischman, and written by Fleischman, and aired on ABC TV. There are appearances by Tony Bennett, the Carter Family, Skeeter Davis, Duke Ellington, the Temptations, Bill Monroe, Cousin Brucie, Berry Gordy, the Supremes, Peter Paul & Mary, Tex Ritter, Billy Taylor and more. The footage is extraordinary, though the language is archaic in places. By the way, the conductor at the Tony Bennett session featured in several places? That's Johnny Mandel, and the Columbia album they were recording was The Movie Song Album. Tony appears at the beginning and the end recording The Trolley Song and at 41:35 recording The Days of Wine and Roses. Incredible access throughout!

MUSIC ・ 1 DAY AGO