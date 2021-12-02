The Pastor’s Corner

“Therefore the Lord himself will give you a sign: The virgin will be with child and will give birth to a son, and will call him Immanuel.” Isaiah 7:14. Advent, which falls four weeks before Christmas is recognized by many Christians as the period of preparation for the celebration of the birth of Jesus. The term comes from the Latin translation of “coming” and many prophecies in the Old Testament pointed to this promise. It is also the beginning of the liturgical New Year for many Christian churches. But Advent is so much more than the four weeks before Christmas and the start of a liturgical year. Advent is a time we celebrate Christ’s light in the midst of darkness. Our waiting should be a major period of introspection.

RELIGION ・ 7 DAYS AGO