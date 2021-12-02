ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Religion

The Pastor’s Corner

 3 days ago

“Now it happened that He went through the grainfields on the Sabbath; and...

wordonfire.org

The Historical Reality of Jesus

Friends, a couple years ago, there was a poll conducted in Great Britain that revealed that the majority of people there feel that Jesus was not a real, historical figure, but rather more of a mythic character. There are all kinds of spiritual systems that trade in mythic language bearing spiritual truths—but that’s not what Christianity is.
Winston-Salem Journal

Crow: Beliefs about the afterlife

Ancient people believed in an afterlife destination. The Sumerian people believed that the dead would descend to the netherworld. The Egyptian dead went to Duat (the underworld for the dead). The Old Testament described God’s place as being in the sky above earth. “For as the heaven is high above the earth, so great is his mercy toward them that fear him.” (Psalm 103:11)
Belief.Net

What Advent Really Means to Christians

“Therefore the Lord himself will give you a sign: The virgin will be with child and will give birth to a son, and will call him Immanuel.” Isaiah 7:14. Advent, which falls four weeks before Christmas is recognized by many Christians as the period of preparation for the celebration of the birth of Jesus. The term comes from the Latin translation of “coming” and many prophecies in the Old Testament pointed to this promise. It is also the beginning of the liturgical New Year for many Christian churches. But Advent is so much more than the four weeks before Christmas and the start of a liturgical year. Advent is a time we celebrate Christ’s light in the midst of darkness. Our waiting should be a major period of introspection.
arcamax.com

Is there a difference between man’s law and God’s law?

Q: Is there a difference between man’s law and God’s law, and does God command people to love others regardless of what they may do to us? – L.G. A: The religious leaders of Jesus’ day had more than 600 man-made laws they were required to obey. The people couldn’t keep all those laws; it was impossible. Yet the rulers believed that those laws had to be obeyed in order to win God’s favor.
eagleobserver.com

RELIGION: Watch, for the end is near!

"But in those days, after that tribulation, 'the sun shall be darkened, the moon shall not give her light, the stars of heaven shall fall,' and the powers that are in heaven shall be shaken. And then they shall see 'the Son of man coming in the clouds' with great power and glory. And then he will send his angels and will assemble his elect from the four winds, from the uttermost part of the earth to the uttermost part of heaven." Mark 13:24-27 (Read Mark 13)
evangelinetoday.com

Minister’s Corner: Rottenness will not produce righteousness

There are many people in society today who do not believe man is inherently evil. They choose to believe there are redeeming qualities in man apart from God. Nothing could be farther from the truth. We must get through our heads that, apart from God, there is not good in us.
firesideguard.com

Pastor’s Desk: He wants all to be saved

“The report of your obedience has reached everyone. Therefore I rejoice over you, but I want you to be wise about what is good, and yet innocent about what is evil.” – Romans 16:19. When the Apostle Paul wrote the words ‘innocent about what is evil’ he was not telling...
CENTRALIA, MO
The Post and Courier

CHAPLAIN'S CORNER: Interrupting anxiety with gratitude

Interrupting anxiety with gratitude enables us to experience healthier emotions in the throes of distress. Interruptions are often unwelcome, but sometimes we do well to consider better patterns of thinking and reacting. Indeed, when making a list of positive emotions we can freely choose, gratitude stands at the top. I appreciate the perspective of Charles Dickens: “Reflect on your present blessings, of which every man has plenty; not on your past misfortunes, of which all men have some.” “Do not be anxious about anything, but in every situation, by prayer and petition, with thanksgiving, present your requests to God” (Phillipians 4:6).
The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal

Writer's Corner: Thankful on Thanksgiving

Around this time of year we are to be thankful for all of our blessings. Sometimes when bad moments happen in our lives we tend to forget what blessings are in front of us. I’ve done it so many times, but thanks to God he showed them to me. I’m...
TribTown.com

Pastor’s daughter steps in to preach

A Seymour pastor surprised his congregation last Sunday with a guest preacher: His 18-year-old daughter. The Rev. Jeremy Myers, lead pastor of First Baptist Church, started off the Sunday morning service by telling the congregation he had a surprise for them, then proceeded to read Luke 1:26-38. The Bible verses...
SEYMOUR, IN
The Shawnee News-Star

Minister's Corner: Celebrate every week

While a seminary student, I had the opportunity to earn some money as a substitute teacher for the local school district. I really enjoyed it, mainly because I had so many different experiences in different classrooms. One day I was substituting for a Pre-K class and had the opportunity to interact with a young man who taught me an amazing lesson. The boy did not have many words but was very emphatic with the ones he did use. He would hold something in his hand and say with full expression, “look at this, look at this.” He would repeat this throughout the day with different objects but the same emotive emphasis, “Look at this, look at this!”
SHAWNEE, OK
The Cross Timbers Gazette

Pastor’s Place: Give thanks in all circumstances

Thank you for the diagnosis. Thank you for the loneliness. Thank you that I got caught. These are sentences that don’t roll off our tongues, but should they?. November is a month we often think about giving thanks to God for what He has done, the good things. We typically thank God for the gift of family, the health we enjoy and the blessing of the job we have or the school we attend.
Reporter

Faith Matters: Christ is for all seasons

Christmas is a time when we celebrate the birth of Jesus Christ and we sing, preach, pray and share that Christ is the reason for this season. As people of faith who have experienced Christ throughout the year and especially this past year, we can and should say that Christ is for all seasons.
ministrymatters.com

Offering hope, comfort, and healing this Advent

“The people who walked in darkness have seen a great light; on those living in the land of deep darkness a light has dawned.” Isaiah 9:2. Years ago our Advent series was entitled, “It was NOT a Silent Night.” At the time we were trying to address the felt needs and the collective pain experienced from the Great Recession that had come upon us earlier that fall. That financial crisis reminded some of other epochal and painful periods such as the civil war, the world wars, the great depression, the civil rights movement of the 1960s, eras that left people forever changed.
ftc.co

Isaiah’s Hope of Dawn: An Advent Reflection for the Weary

Recently I was working my way through portions of Isaiah in order to shape my prayers of intercession. As I read the following passage, so much seemed similar to our current headlines around the globe. I felt a genuine heaviness as I prayed and considered what this passage speaks to. Yet there was also something that surprised me––something that proved to be quite hope-giving. Beginning in Isaiah 8:11, the prophet declares:
The Post and Courier

CHAPLAIN'S CORNER: Good news and bad news

“The bad news: there is no key to happiness. The good news: it isn’t locked.” When I saw these words on a plaque in someone’s home, I immediately gave them serious consideration because we often hear about keys to happiness. These include such things as cultivating good overall health habits, finding satisfaction in what we have, and facing problems honestly. I think what gives strength to this quote is that happiness is often right in front of us, waiting for us to observe and welcome it. The door to happiness is already wide open. “Delight yourself also in the Lord” (Psalm 37:4a).
firesideguard.com

Pastor’s Desk: Because of this love

Brother Chris Herring, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Mexico Ward. First of all, I hope everyone had a very happy and joyous Thanksgiving Holiday. Thanksgiving has long been remembered as a time for family and friends to get together and renew ties and celebrate relationships. However, little...
MEXICO, MO
livingbetter50.com

Daily Devotional – I Belong to The Lord

Our scripture for the Daily Devotional today is taken from 1 Peter 2:4-10. We are all accounted for. We are not free to do as we wish and desire since we have been bought and paid for. Thankfully the Lord that has paid for us, loves us enough to give us freedom!
The Pilot-Independent

Pastor Espeland installed at St. Paul's Church

An installation service for Pastor Leif Espeland (left), the new pastor of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church (ELCA), Hackensack, was held Nov. 21, led by The Rev. Amy J. Odgren, Bishop of the Northeastern Minnesota Synod of the ELCA.
HACKENSACK, MN
Corydon Democrat

A prayer for all believers

For the past three weeks, we have looked at God and answered prayer. At this point, it seems fitting to look at the prayer of Jesus for his disciples and all future believers. These prayers are found in John 17:6-26. The time and place are just after The Last Supper of Jesus with his disciples in The Upper Room. After their meal, Jesus went to the Garden of Gethsemane along with his disciples.
