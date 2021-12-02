The Pastor’s Corner

Interrupting anxiety with gratitude enables us to experience healthier emotions in the throes of distress. Interruptions are often unwelcome, but sometimes we do well to consider better patterns of thinking and reacting. Indeed, when making a list of positive emotions we can freely choose, gratitude stands at the top. I appreciate the perspective of Charles Dickens: “Reflect on your present blessings, of which every man has plenty; not on your past misfortunes, of which all men have some.” “Do not be anxious about anything, but in every situation, by prayer and petition, with thanksgiving, present your requests to God” (Phillipians 4:6).
