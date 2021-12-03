ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Braves' Dansby Swanson, USWNT's Mallory Pugh Announce Engagement in IG Photos

By Bleacher Report
chatsports.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleMallory Pugh, Atlanta Braves, United States women's national soccer team, Dansby Swanson, World Series. Two champions are getting married. On Thursday, USWNT...

www.chatsports.com

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

Freddie Freeman’s latest Instagram post will scare Braves fans

Free agent Freddie Freeman’s latest Instagram post sure sounded like goodbye to Atlanta Braves fans, even if it wasn’t. If this isn’t goodbye, then Freeman owes fans an explanation because…what the hell?. The greater likelihood is that Freeman is trying to thank Braves fans for a wonderful season, in which...
MLB
Yardbarker

Chipper Jones gives his odds that Freddie Freeman leaves in free agency

From 1995 to 2012, Chipper Jones was the face of the Braves, bringing the organization a World Series and an MVP award. It was a somber day for Braves fans when he finally hung it up, but Jones knew he was leaving the organization in good hands, passing the torch to Freddie Freeman, and it’s remarkable how similar their careers have been thus far.
MLB
TMZ.com

Marcell Ozuna Arrest Video Shows Braves Star Grabbing Wife By Neck

Atlanta Braves star Marcell Ozuna had his hand aggressively wrapped around his wife's neck just minutes before his arrest last May ... new police video, obtained by TMZ Sports, shows. The incident all went down on May 29 in Sandy Springs, GA., after cops say they were called to a...
ATLANTA, GA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dansby Swanson
Person
Mallory Pugh
Person
Jace Peterson
FanSided

3 Freddie Freeman destinations that would break Braves fans’ hearts

It remains unclear where Freddie Freeman will end up, but one thing is clear: there are no worse places for Braves fans to see him than these 3 teams. Although Braves first baseman Freddie Freeman rejected the Braves’ initial extension offer of five years for $135 million, it doesn’t mean that he rejected the prospect of returning to Atlanta.
MLB
New York Post

Marcell Ozuna was choking wife as cops burst in, police video shows

New police video has emerged of Atlanta Braves star outfielder Marcell Ozuna choking his wife before he was arrested for domestic battery this past May. Ozuna was arrested on May 29 in Sandy Springs, Ga., a suburb of Atlanta, and charged with two counts of domestic battery. Police said that,...
ATLANTA, GA
ClutchPoints

Carlos Correa agent reveals teams he’s heard from

Mark Berman, of Fox 26 Houston, got an inside scoop on who has reached out to Carlos Correa and his agent. According to Berman, Correa’s agent has heard from the New York Yankees, Boston Red Sox, Los Angeles Dodgers, Chicago Cubs, and the Atlanta Braves. It would make sense for...
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Braves#Uswnt#Ig
ClutchPoints

Freddie Freeman’s contract demands in free agency, revealed

Freddie Freeman is one of the most coveted names on the free agency market this offseason, though it’s widely expected the former NL MVP will re-sign with the Atlanta Braves. Still, many clubs are surprised the veteran first baseman hasn’t agreed to a deal with the Braves yet, and it’s especially surprising considering what the 32-year-old is seeking on the open market.
MLB
theScore

Braves' Ozuna suspended 20 games for violating domestic violence policy

Atlanta Braves outfielder Marcell Ozuna has been suspended 20 games for violating Major League Baseball's joint domestic violence, sexual assault, and child abuse policy, the league announced Monday. Ozuna's unpaid suspension is being applied retroactively, including the final 20 contests of last season when he was on administrative leave. He'll...
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
World Series
MLB Teams
Atlanta Braves
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
WSAV News 3

Braves tender contract to OF Duvall, re-sign Arcia, Heredia

ATLANTA (AP) — The Atlanta Braves have tendered a contract to slugger Adam Duvall, ensuring the National League RBI leader returns to the World Series-winning club for another season. The tendering of Duvall by the Tuesday night deadline was among a flurry of moves for the Braves. They also reached contract agreements with bench players […]
MLB
sportstalkatl.com

Opinions on Carlos Correa, Dansby Swanson, Freddie Freeman, and the lockout

A bomb was dropped on Braves Country late last night, as it was reported that the Braves are one of several teams interested in All-Star shortstop Carlos Correa. I still think it’s very unlikely that Correa ends up in a Braves uniform, but I’m not totally shocked by this news. Since Alex Anthopoulos took over, the Braves have been linked to several superstars like Bryce Harper and Manny Machado. Ultimately, they weren’t willing to go as far as the Phillies and Padres. However, this year could be different, given Liberty Media just raked in cash from a full season with fans and a World Series run. Correa would have this team competing for championships for the next decade, and I’m honestly perplexed by some fans that are so against this. He’s one of the best players in the game and performs his best when the lights are the brightest in October. I’m sure if he ended up signing with the Braves, those fans would quickly realize just how wrong they were.
MLB
NESN

MLB Rumors: Yankees Sign Former Red Sox Shortstop As Free Agent

The New York Yankees seemingly have been tied to each free agent this offseason, but reportedly got one of their guys Monday. The Yankees signed former Boston Red Sox shortstop José Peraza to a minor league deal, according to Dan Martin of the New York Post. Peraza has bounced around...
MLB
Tv20detroit.com

Former Red Sox player dies of apparent heart attack in Dominican Republic

A former Boston Red Sox player who helped the team win a World Series title in 2007 has died. According to ESPN Deportes and Dominican newspaper Diario Libre, former shortstop Julio Lugo died of an apparent heart attack on Monday. Lugo's sister, Rina Lugo, told the sports outlet that her...
MLB
The Spun

Former Mets Pitcher Reportedly Died In Sleep Last Night

Former Mets pitcher Pedro Feliciano reportedly passed away in his sleep on Sunday night. ESPN’s Eduardo Perez first had the news on his Twitter account on Monday morning. Feliciano was just 45 years old and was reportedly jet skiing on Sunday with his family. Feliciano played nine seasons in the...
MLB
Larry Brown Sports

Dodgers appear focused on just 1 free agent shortstop

There is plenty of interest in the list of big-name free agent shortstops, but what about one of the teams at risk of losing one of those players?. The Los Angeles Dodgers may have an opening at shortstop, as Corey Seager is among the highly-touted free agents on the market. The Dodgers are trying to bring back Seager, according to Jon Heyman of MLB Network, but are not showing interest in any other shortstops.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy