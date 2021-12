ROCK SPRINGS – The Western Wyoming Community College Mustangs improved to 9-0 on the season with a pair of wins at the Western Wyoming Invite, Nov. 19 – 20. On night one, Western Wyoming played a chippy and intense game that came down to the wire, against the College of Southern Nevada. It looked as if the Mustangs were going to suffer their first defeat of the season until sophomore forward Trevor Trost hit a game-tying three pointer with seconds to spare. The game eventually went into overtime, but the Mustangs prevailed to keep their undefeated season alive, 70-67.

