Washington County is one of a handful of counties around the state to receive funds directly from the U.S. Treasury.Washington County has announced plans to continue accepting applications for emergency rent assistance. The assurance of local support came this week, shortly after the Oregon Department of Housing and Community Services announced a statewide pause on its own emergency rent program. The agency said that with the help of local governments and nonprofits, it paid its final $8 million in federal emergency rent funds over the past week, reaching a total of 23,155 applicants with over $157 million. A D V...

WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR ・ 2 DAYS AGO