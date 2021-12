The first-ever VALORANT Champions Tour (VCT) will soon reach its thrilling conclusion with VCT Champions Berlin taking place in just a few days. Players from all over the world will be competing for the title of 2021 VCT Champions. While there are certainly fan favorites to win the tournament, the trophy is all up for grabs for anyone who shows up in the clutch. Before VCT Champions Berlin kicks off in December, here’s a guide to get you up to speed on the schedule, format, teams vying for the coveted crown and predictions for the matches ahead.

