MUNCIE — The Kiwanis Club of Muncie announced this week that, for the second year in a row, the club will not have its traditional Christmas tree sale. According to Paul Zedekar, president of the club, while there were still some concerns regarding the COVID-19 pandemic, the biggest issue was that trees are not available. “Our members contacted our usual suppliers with no luck and then reached out to other suppliers, but again, had no luck,” Zedekar said in a release.

MUNCIE, IN ・ 11 DAYS AGO