Ms. Pat, Travis Denning and Euge Groove highlight Station Casinos’ December 2021 headliners

By admin
vegas24seven.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleStation Casinos announces December 2021 headliners. Date: Saturday, December 11, 2021 at 9 p.m. Ticket Prices: $25 plus applicable fees, which includes one free well or domestic drink. Artist Info: Declared by The Washington Post as “unforgiving and darkly hilarious,” and The New York Times as “brutally honest and...

www.vegas24seven.com

culturemap.com

Improv Addison presents Ms. Pat

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. Patricia Williams (aka Ms. Pat) is a comedian, author, podcaster, and actress who brings a raw, in your face, and hilarious perspective to her work. She has appeared on NBC’s Last Comic Standing, Comedy Central’s This Is Not Happening, Netflix’s Larry Charles’ Dangerous World of Comedy, TV Guide Network’s Standup in Stilettos, Nickelodeon’s Mom’s Night Out, was just featured in the second season of the Netflix stand-up series Degenerates, and can be seen on the new Netflix series The Cabin with Bert Kreischer.
TV & VIDEOS
103.3 WJOD

Gladys Knight December 16th at Rythum City Casino in Davenport , IA

The legendary Gladys Knight for one show only Thursday, December 16th at the Rythum City Casino in Davenport. The great ones endure, and Knight has long been one of the greatest. Very few singers over the last fifty years have matched her unassailable artistry. This seven-time Grammy winner has enjoyed #1 hits in Pop, Gospel, R&B and Adult Contemporary, and has triumphed in film, television and live performance.
DAVENPORT, IA
BET

Megan Thee Stallion To Perform A Special Hometown Concert at Houston’s 713 Music Hall

Recent college grad and three-time Grammy Award-winner, Megan Thee Stallion, is heading home to Houston for a special performance at 713 Music Hall. Formerly known as The Terminal, the occasion will celebrate the 5,000-capacity concert venue’s renaming and focus attention on transforming the historic Barbara Jordan Post Office into a hub for culture, food, shopping, and recreation.
MUSIC
BET

DJ Envy And Wife Gia Casey Welcome Sixth Child — See The Adorable First Picture!

DJ Envy’s family just got a little bigger. According to a post on his wife Gia Casey’s Instagram account, the couple gave birth to a baby girl, their sixth child. “Special Delivery!!! @djenvy and mommy, WE DID IT!!! My beautiful mother’s spirit was right here with me on this day and standing beside me in the room as we welcomed our new baby into the world…” Casey captioned a picture of her holding the newborn.
CELEBRITIES
TVShowsAce

‘The Little Couple’ Zoey Klein In Hospital: See Why

Zoey Klein of The Little Couple was in the hospital recently according to her mother Jen Arnold. What happened that caused the young TLC star to be hospitalized? Fortunately, her mother was kind enough to share all of the details on Zoey Klein’s health. She even included a slideshow with some photos of the brave little one in her hospital bed.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

‘NCIS’: Patricia Richardson Calls Guest Starring on Show ‘a Blast’

“NCIS” has seen a lot of change this 19th season. Obviously, though, the biggest came after the final departure of Leroy Jethro Gibbs actor Mark Harmon. So much change at one time has been hard for “NCIS” fans to handle. However, it also brings with it the opportunity for new storylines and characters. For example, this week’s episode of “NCIS” promises an all-new character and we can’t wait to see her firey appearance on CBS.
TV & VIDEOS
NME

‘SNL’ actor and writer Peter Aykroyd dies aged 66

Peter Aykroyd, former Saturday Night Live cast member and writer, and brother of Dan Aykroyd, has died aged 66. His passing was announced during SNL (November 20), hosted by Shang-Chi star Simu Liu, which aired a clip from a short film starring the actor titled Java Junkie. His cause of death hasn’t been released.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Mark Wahlberg's Wife Reveals 'Newest Member of the Family'

The Wahlberg family just got a little bigger thanks to the addition of an adorable new family member. Mark Wahlberg's wife, Rhea Durham, on Wednesday officially introduced fans to the newest addition to the Wahlberg bunch, Violet Wahlberg," an adorable but giant horse. Rhea made the introductions on Instagram on...
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

‘Gunsmoke’ Guest Star Will Hutchins Reflects on Working With James Arness

“Gunsmoke” guest star Will Hutchins told A World On Westerns podcast that he remembered James Arness for his giant statue. Hutchins, who said he was 6-foot-1, talked about tall actors and recalled 6-foot-7, 235-pound James Arness for host Rob Word. The two worked on one “Gunsmoke” episode (“Blind Man’s Bluff” in 1963) together. Hutchins said he felt sorry for Minnesota native’s horse during that time.
CELEBRITIES
New York Post

‘SNL’ cast member Peter Aykroyd, brother of Dan, dead at 66

Peter Aykroyd, an Emmy-nominated former cast member and writer on “Saturday Night Live,” has died. He was 66. His passing was confirmed on Saturday’s Simu Liu-hosted episode of the seminal sketch comedy series, as well as via a post on NBC’s official “SNL” Twitter account. His official cause of death has not been disclosed at this time.
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Cindy Williams Remembers ‘Laverne & Shirley’ Co-Star Eddie Mekka: “I Love You Dearly”

Cindy Williams paid tribute to her Laverne & Shirley co-star Eddie Mekka today, tweeting her love and calling the late actor “a world-class talent who could do it all.” The tweet (see it below) also includes a video of Mekka highlights from Laverne & Shirley, with many of the clips showcasing Mekka’s song-and-dance skills. “My darling Eddie,” writes Williams. “A world-class talent who could do it all. I love you dearly. I’ll miss you so much. But oh the marvelous memories.” Showbiz & Media Figures We’ve Lost In 2021 – Photo Gallery Mekka played the sitcom’s Carmine Ragusa, high school sweetheart of Williams’ Shirley...
CELEBRITIES
digitalspy.com

NCIS' Wilmer Valderrama reveals return of surprise actor in season 19

The jury's out on whether NCIS is about to bring back Mark Harmon, but we do know for certain that one former star will be coming back for the show's 19th season. Wilmer Valderrama, who plays Nick Torres on the series, confirmed the impending return of a fan-favourite character in a recent Instagram post, as the cast get on with filming.
CELEBRITIES
CBS Boston

When Are Rudolph & Frosty On TV? Here’s The 2021 CBS Holiday Special Schedule

BOSTON (CBS) — The holidays are upon us – and ’tis the season for festive TV programs that the whole family can enjoy. CBS has just released its schedule of original movies and specials. There’s familiar favorites “Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer” and “Frosty The Snowman” on the calendar — plus new concert specials featuring Lady Gaga and Tony Bennett. Take a look at the full schedule set to air on WBZ-TV below. Many will also be available to watch on Paramount+ Sunday, December 5, 2021 The 23rd Annual A Home For The Holidays At The Grove 9:30 p.m. ***** Saturday, December 11, 2021 Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer 8 p.m. Frosty The Snowman 9 p.m. Frosty Returns 9:30 p.m. ***** Sunday, December 12, 2021 A Christmas Proposal 8:30 p.m. ***** Sunday, December 19, 2021 Christmas Takes Flight 8 p.m. ***** Wednesday, December 22, 2021 The Price Is Right At Night 8 p.m. The 44th Annual Kennedy Center Honors 9 p.m. ***** Friday, December 24, 2021 A Holly Dolly Christmas 8 p.m. Kenny Rogers: All In For The Gambler 9 p.m. ***** Friday, December 31, 2021 New Year’s Eve Live: Nashville’s Big Bash 8 p.m.
TV & VIDEOS
tvinsider.com

‘Judge Steve Harvey’: ABC Sets Unscripted Courtroom Comedy Series Premiere (VIDEO)

All rise! Court is now in session. The honorable Steve Harvey is presiding. ABC has set the premiere of the new one-hour unscripted courtroom comedy series, Judge Steve Harvey, for Tuesday, January 4, at 8/7c. In the new series, real-life people with real-life conflicts present their case in Harvey’s courtroom. These cases include family disputes, unpaid bets, sour friendships and everything in between. With the help of Nancy, his trusted bailiff by trade, Harvey plays by his own rules, basing his courtroom on his own life experiences and some good old common sense.
TV & VIDEOS

