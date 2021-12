The Biden administration today asked a federal appeals court to dissolve the stay blocking implementation of its vaccine mandate for private employers, warning that any delay in enforcing the rule "would likely cost many lives a day." In an emergency motion filed with the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 6th Circuit, the government's lawyers say there is no merit to the statutory or constitutional arguments against the mandate, which demands that companies with 100 or more employees require them to be vaccinated against COVID-19 or wear face masks and submit to weekly testing.

