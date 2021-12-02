Trying out Ghostbusters S’mores Mallow Treats + Ecto Thirst Quencher Tropical Soda!

You'll be rockin' around the Christmas tree after just one bite of this year's holiday Kringle served up by family-owned Danish bakery. RACINE, WI / ACCESSWIRE / December 1, 2021 / Oh Fudge! Christmas is just 24 days away. If you're still trying to decide what to serve during the holidays, look no further than world-renowned O&H Danish Bakery. Today, the famous bakery adds an exclusive holiday Kringle to its beloved collection of seasonal flavors, now available in-store and online for nationwide delivery. New this year, the Christmas Fudge Kringle is inspired by O&H Danish Bakery's customers' favorite Ohhhh Fudge! Layer Cake, the name of which comes from the movie, 'A Christmas Story.' When making it for the first time, the O&H team thought Ohhhh Fudge! that cake tastes amazing!

FOOD & DRINKS ・ 2 DAYS AGO