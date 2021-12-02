ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stock Market Indices Forecast Based on Deep-Learning: Returns up to 406.2% in 1 Year

iknowfirst.com
 2 days ago

This stock market forecast is part of the World Indices Package, as one of I Know First’s quantitative investment solutions. We determine our world indices forecast by screening our database daily using our advanced algorithm. The full World Indices Package includes a daily forecast for a total of 20 indices with...

iknowfirst.com

Seekingalpha.com

Will The Bull Market Continue In 2022? How To Invest Now?

The S&P 500 has not only fully recovered from the lows of the 2020 pandemic but has added on nearly 45% compared to the beginning of 2020. The last two years or so have turned out to be quite impressive for most stock investors, especially so for passive investors. If you were fully invested simply in the S&P 500 on January 1st, 2020, you have gained roughly 45% (110% from the March 2020 lows), and the market rally may not be over yet. Moreover, that's just the S&P 500. The tech-heavy NASDAQ's gains are even more impressive.
US News and World Report

Stock Market Trends for 2022

This year has proven to be a profitable year to be invested in the stock market. All three major indexes – the S&P 500, the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the Nasdaq – all set records in 2021. But let's put things in perspective. As the economy is returning to...
investing.com

3 Under the Radar Small-Cap Stocks to Buy in December

Despite growing fears around the new COVID-19 omicron variant, fundamentally solid small-cap stocks are expected to benefit from robust macroeconomic growth and an anticipated mild impact from proposed corporate tax policy changes. So, we think it could be wise to bet on quality small-cap stocks Genesco (NYSE:GCO), Huttig Building Products (HBP), and Friedman Industries (FRD). They are lesser-known names that have solid growth potential. Read on.The economy has been recovering gradually with increased COVID-19 vaccinations being administered. But investors did not react positively to the news of a new coronavirus variant named omicron, which was found first in South Africa, and the markets have remained volatile throughout the week. Also, record-high inflation data for October, reported last month, did little to improve market sentiment.
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
Motley Fool

2 Monster Growth Stocks Set to Beat the Market (Again) in 2022

Tesla is on the cusp of opening two new gigafactories, which should supercharge growth going forward. Atlassian offers collaborative software tools to 216,500 customers, making it a great bet if there's a COVID-19 resurgence. Both companies are profitable with soaring revenue growth rates. It has been a strong 2021 for...
InvestorPlace

3 Mid-Cap, Most-Shorted Stocks to Trade Alongside the Bears

Large-caps are trying to maintain the company line. But elsewhere in the market, it’s not exactly the Roaring ’20s Version 2.0 these days. And when it comes to today’s most-shorted stocks, it’s time to combine the two for a winning trade. Entering Friday’s session and December is off to a...
Gephardt Daily

Dow rises 617 points, markets rebound from Omicron dip

Dec. 23 (UPI) — The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 617 points on Thursday as markets rebounded from losses brought on by concerns about the presence of the Omicron COVID-19 variant. The blue-chip index gained 1.82%, while the S&P 500 increased 1.42% and the Nasdaq Composite climbed 0.83% after markets...
MarketWatch

Moderna Inc. stock outperforms competitors on strong trading day

Shares of Moderna Inc. (MRNA) rallied 1.73% to $306.72 Friday, on what proved to be an all-around rough trading session for the stock market, with the NASDAQ Composite Index (COMP) falling 1.92% to 15,085.47 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.17% to 34,580.08. The stock's rise snapped a three-day losing streak. Moderna Inc. closed $190.77 short of its 52-week high ($497.49), which the company reached on August 10th.
MarketWatch

The Dow has shed over 2,000 points over past month as blue-chip, stock-market index heads for 4th weekly tumble

The Dow Jones Industrial Average has shed about 2,000 points since the middle of November to this Friday, as bullish momentum unwinds. At last check, the Dow was down 360 points Friday afternoon, bringing the weekly drop to nearly 630 points, or 1.8%, and marking the fourth consecutive weekly decline for the benchmark of 30 blue-chip stocks, if the decline holds. From the weekly period started Nov. 12 to Dec. 3, the index has lost about 2,054 points. U.S. stock benchmarks were down Friday, as investors reassessed weaker-than-expected November jobs report as unlikely to stay the hand of a Federal Reserve that seems intent on tamping down inflation. Worries about the spread of the omicron variant of the coronavirus that causes COVID-19 and fears about the Federal Reserve's monetary policy plans, was helping to undercut bullish momentum on Wall Street.
Seekingalpha.com

S&P 500’s weekly market breakdown and sector performance

The S&P 500 finished the trading week in the red and the benchmark SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:SPY) also closed negative on the week, -1.23% and is +22.34% YTD. See below a breakdown of the eleven sectors of the S&P 500 and their weekly performance. Additionally, see how the accompanying SPDR Select Sector ETF performed from the close on November 26th to the close of December 3rd.
MarketWatch

Nasdaq Composite loses perch at 15,000 as stock-market benchmark falls to 7-week low

The Nasdaq Composite was facing a fresh selloff Friday, capping a tumultuous week for the benchmark, as investors sold technology and technology-related shares, amid growing concerns that higher borrowing costs are in store for the U.S. economy. The Nasdaq Composite was trading 2.6% lower at 14,979, falling below 15,000 for the first time since Oct. 15, FactSet data show. The decline for the index comes amid a broader decline in the S&P 500 index and the Dow Jones Industrial Average , after a weaker-than-expected November jobs report was seen as unlikely to stay the hand of a Federal Reserve that seems intent on tamping down inflation.
MarketWatch

Dow opens slightly higher Thursday but stock market struggles to recover from omicron-led selling

U.S. stocks traded mixed Thursday morning, in what has become an increasingly volatile market resulting in uncertainty over the spread of coronavirus and a fuzzy path for monetary policy and the U.S. economy. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 0.4% at 34,161, the S&P 500 index added 0.1% to 4,518, while the Nasdaq Composite Index declined 0.1% at 15,241. In ecoonomic reports, the number of people who applied for unemployment benefits around Thanksgiving surged above 200,000, partly reversing a big plunge in the prior week that had knocked jobless claims down to 52-year low. New filings for benefits jumped by 28,000 to 222,000 in the seven days ended Nov. 27, the Labor Department said Thursday. Markets have been under pressure as a result of the emergence of concerns related to the omicron variant of the coronavirus that causes COVID-19.
MarketWatch

Wall Street's 'fear index' shoots to highest level since January as S&P 500 skids lower, Nasdaq sinks toward correction

A measure of implied volatility on Wall Street on Friday touched the highest level since late January as the S&P 500 index headed toward its second consecutive weekly loss. The CBOE Volatility Index jumped by about 24% Friday, trading around 34.6, which would mark the highest level for the index since Jan. 27, according to FactSet data. The index, also known as the VIX, for its ticker symbol, has become well known as Wall Street's "fear index," since it was created in the early 1990s. The VIX itself, which uses S&P 500 options to measure trader expectations for...
Investor's Business Daily

Dow Paces Stock Market Rebound As Boeing Soars; Nasdaq Lags As Apple Falls

Stocks rebounded Thursday from the prior session's sell-off, as the Dow Jones Industrial Average led with a 600-point gain to retake a key support line. The Dow Jones industrials rallied 1.8% to reclaim its 200-day moving average, while the S&P 500 rose 1.4% and the Nasdaq added 0.6% in the stock market today. Small caps tracked by the Russell 2000 outperformed, jumping 2.2%. Volume was higher on both major exchanges vs. the same time Wednesday.
