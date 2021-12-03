ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Forest Service to cut entry permits into the Boundary Waters

By Dan Kraker
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe U.S. Forest Service says it’s reducing the number of entry permits into the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness next year because of natural resource damage, crowding and congestion, and what a spokesperson called the “overall degradation of the wilderness.”. The Superior National Forest is taking this step starting...

