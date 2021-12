I have returned to spend the last years with my parents. We started within blocks of TSU in the projects that once existed just west of campus in the 1960s. A year into my life, my parents moved to the house at the end of the cul-de-sac at 1019 College Avenue. In those first six years of my life my father was a graduate student at TSU and then a dental student at Meharry. I met many greats in that time, Dr. Alvin Crawford and Coach Ed Temple. In those days Jefferson Street went through the middle of campus and Jefferson street was a vibrant street with many successful businesses. Much of our lives were along Jefferson street stretching from our home to the old Farmers’ Market where my grandfather, Elige Lawrence sold his produce off of his truck. I lived in Nashville during the glory days when the Tigerbelles and track in general was prominent on campus. It was great to attend the football games on campus. Each time we went by campus it seems we knew many people-students, staff and faculty. The Drivers owned several fast food restaurants that catered to the students and if I am correct also owned a hotel. Professors lived in the neighborhood along with professionals of all kinds. The place was segregated by race which probably made for the great sense of community and connectedness. Jefferson Street worked.

