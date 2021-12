UPDATE 11/30/21: Leaf collection will resume on Wednesday, December 1 in the Northeast and Southwest quadrants of the City. Once the Northeast and Southwest quadrants are complete, we will move on to the final collection of the Northwest and Southeast quadrants. Please uncover leaf piles and remove any snow. Collection will be slower than normal due to cold temperatures and any leftover snow. Thank you for your patience as we catch up.

HUDSON, OH ・ 6 DAYS AGO