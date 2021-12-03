Irvine Police Arrest Domestic Violence Suspect after Standoff

The Irvine Police Department (IPD) arrested 28-year-old Sergio Garcia following a domestic violence assault that occurred yesterday afternoon on Elements Way.

On Wednesday, December 1, at approximately 4:30 p.m., IPD officers responded to a residential community near 1000 Elements Way after the victim reported her live-in boyfriend assaulted her. In addition, he allegedly threatened to kill her and forcefully dragged her back towards the apartment after she tried to escape. A neighbor heard her screams for help and intervened. She was ultimately able to flee and call for help with the assistance of a neighbor’s cell phone. Officers learned Garcia had two firearms registered to him and the victim confirmed he attempted to grab one of them from the dining table as she ran out of the apartment.

After speaking to the victim, officers approached the residence and saw Garcia exit. They tried to apprehend him but he was able to retreat into his residence. The IPD SWAT Team, which includes Crisis Negotiators and drone operators, responded. After several hours of negotiations with Garcia, he stopped communicating. The IPD SWAT Team entered the residence and located Garcia hiding in a bedroom closet. An IPD K-9 assisted in safely apprehending Garcia after he refused to surrender.

Officers recovered two handguns from the residence, including one adjacent to Garcia in the closet. He was booked for domestic violence, kidnapping and criminal threats.