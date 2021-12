Stephen Curry is widely considered the greatest point guard in the game right now, and the player is mainly responsible for changing the game with his style of play. His unparalleled shooting and skills have made Curry the most terrifying guard to play against at the moment. The superstar point guard is clearly the MVP favorite this season as he builds his incredible resume. His career is already enough to give him Hall of Fame honors, as he managed to capture 2 MVPs and 3 championships as a member of the Golden State Warriors.

NBA ・ 11 DAYS AGO