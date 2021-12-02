ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Energy Report: Will OPEC Strike Back?

It’s time for revenge of the OPEC Plus cartel. At time of writing, today was the day that OPEC Plus could send a message to the Biden administration that they cannot push them around. The Biden administration’s feeble attempt to try to control global oil prices by getting other countries to...

hngn.com

Israel Allegedly Recruits Top Iran Scientists To Blow Up Key Nuclear Facility

It has been revealed that agents from Israel's espionage organization Mossad persuaded Iranian scientists to damage the nuclear plant where they worked by carrying explosives disguised as food boxes. The plant's own internal power system, which powered centrifuges for enriching uranium and was shielded underground by 20 feet of reinforced...
INDUSTRY
theedgemarkets.com

Saudis raise oil prices for Asia, US despite Omicron's spread

DUBAI/NEW JERSEY (Dec 5): Saudi Arabia raised oil prices for buyers in Asia and the US, signalling it sees demand staying strong despite the spread of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus. The move comes days after the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies (OPEC+) — a...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
investing.com

Energy & Precious Metals - Weekly Review and Outlook

Investing.com -- Is OPEC the Pied Piper of the oil market?. Playing the we-aren’t-troubled-yet-by-Omicron tune, the oil cartel and its allies blew an air of tranquility this week - even festivity, one might argue, for longs in the market - as the world huffed and puffed over the calamity that might come from the Covid variant.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
CNN

Banning US oil exports would be a 'gift to OPEC and Putin,' Big Oil CEO says

New York (CNN Business) — President Joe Biden has already launched the biggest intervention into energy markets in a decade. Big Oil is nervous he's not nearly done yet. For weeks, Democrats have been calling for Biden to go even further than releasing strategic oil reserves by banning US oil companies from shipping oil overseas. Despite pressure from lawmakers in his party, Biden has so far refrained from taking the more extreme step of banning oil exports. A spokesperson from the White House declined to comment.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
MarketWatch

U.S. oil futures post a sixth consecutive weekly decline

U.S. oil futures gave up early Friday gains to settle with a loss, suffering a sixth weekly decline in a row. While the decision by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and their allies on Thursday to "formally keep their meeting 'in session' means that they are watching developments closely and could reconvene at any time to begin to renegotiate the deal, this just speaks to the current uncertainty in the market when it comes to the ultimate impact the omicron variant will have on demand," said Troy Vincent, senior market analyst at DTN. "It's simply too early to tell." January West Texas Intermediate crude fell 24 cents, or 0.4%, to settle at $66.26 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange, after trading as high as $69.22. For the week, prices based on the front-month contract, lost 2.8%, according to FactSet data.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Houston Chronicle

Oil rallies after OPEC+ takes flexible stance on supply

Oil jumped after the OPEC+ alliance left the door open to reversing its decision to boost output, with the impact of the omicron Covid-19 variant on demand remaining highly uncertain. West Texas Intermediate climbed above $68 a barrel after closing higher on Thursday following the producer group's decision. OPEC+ agreed...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
FOXBusiness

Oil climbs as OPEC sticks to its own course

OPEC stayed the course this week, sticking to their planned 400,000-barrels-a-day production increase and did not give in to the fears surrounding the recent price crash due to the omicron variant virus worries. Now, the Biden administration is celebrating beautiful organic OPEC-produced fossil fuels. They took the time to congratulate...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

White House welcomes OPEC's plans to pump more oil

WASHINGTON, Dec 2 (Reuters) - The White House on Thursday said it welcomed a decision by OPEC and its allies to incrementally increase oil output, but added that the United States has no plans to reconsider its decision to release crude reserves. The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, Russia...
POTUS
api.org

Four Things to Know About Crude Oil and Gasoline Prices

For months, the Biden administration has been in a quandary over elevated gasoline prices – at their highest levels since 2014. Press Secretary Jen Psaki acknowledged White House frustration this week because they believe downticks in crude oil markets haven’t immediately or completely been reflected at fuel pumps. Unfortunately, the...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
DailyFx

Oil Price Defends August Low Even as OPEC Retains Production Schedule

The price of oil slipped to a fresh weekly low ($62.43) as the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) stay on track to boost production in 2022, but lack of momentum to test the August low ($61.74) may generate a textbook buy signal in the Relative Strength Index (RSI) as the oscillator recovers from oversold territory.
TRAFFIC
OilPrice.com

Oil Prices Bounce Back Despite The OPEC+ Decision

Oil prices rose on Thursday after OPEC+ decided to keep its oil production policy unchanged and add another 400,000 bpd on the market in January. As of 10:14 a.m. EST, post OPEC+ meet, WTI Crude was up 1.46% at $66.53 and Brent Crude had increased 1.35% at $69.80. Both benchmarks erased the losses of 3% right after first news reports suggested the monthly increase was on for January.
TRAFFIC
Houston Chronicle

Oil rises as OPEC+ leaves door open for quick change of plans

Oil emerged higher from a volatile morning after OPEC and its partners left themselves room to quickly adjust output plans if the pandemic drastically changes the market. West Texas Intermediate was about 1% higher after earlier falling as much as 4.8% on Wednesday. Futures recovered from their steep plunge after the group said it was keeping its meeting open to adjust plans on short notice if necessary. It’s an unusual step that underscores the uncertain outlook amid a resurgent pandemic.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
etftrends.com

Energy ETFs Strengthen as OPEC+ Agrees to Maintain Oil Output

Energy exchange traded funds rallied on Thursday after the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies agreed to maintain their monthly oil output hikes in the face of growing consumer pressure, despite demand concerns due to the COVID-19 Omicron variant. On Thursday, the ALPS Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEArca: AMLP)...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
investing.com

Oil ends higher after a day of wild swings on OPEC, Omicron

(Reuters) -Oil prices settled more than 1% higher on Thursday, after a see-saw session that saw benchmarks swing in a $5 range after OPEC+ surprised markets by sticking to its plans to boost output slowly. Brent crude futures settled up 80 cents, or 1.2%, at $69.67 a barrel after touching...
TRAFFIC

