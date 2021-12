The 2022 Volkswagen Arteon is a highly underrated piece of contemporary design. In fact, we'd go so far as to say it's the best-looking car Volkswagen has ever made. But in the US, we don't get access to all its variants. Fortunately, we recently discovered that the high-performance R variant could soon be arriving on our shores. That's all good and well, but there's another, even more attractive model that we want called the Shooting Brake. We've wanted to see it here since we first caught it through the lenses of our spy photographers, and now it seems that the dream could be coming true.

