Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit Finally Return

See where Willie’s new record lands in our comprehensive ranking of all 145 of his albums. When the pandemic became an awful reality in the spring of 2020, Willie fans should have known a collection of gospel songs would be coming before long. Church music has always been Willie’s safe place, his solace. He and sister Bobbie had impossibly hard lives growing up in the Depression-era dirt fields around Abbott. Their mom split shortly after Willie’s birth, and their dad soon after that. They were raised and taught music by their paternal grandparents, but their grandfather, whom they called Daddy, died not long after giving Willie his first guitar, when Willie was six. Bobbie and Willie made it through those hard, early years by playing music together, she on the piano and he on guitar, performing on Sundays in church and evenings in their living room. It was their only real refuge from the ever-present fact of the tenuousness of life.

RELIGION ・ 14 DAYS AGO