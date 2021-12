One of the negative early season trends for the Bulls reared its ugly head again and this time a strong second half rally fell short as UB dropped a 79-78 decision to the Lumberjacks of Stephen F. Austin in the first on-site game of the Cancun Challenge. Buffalo was lethargic, passive and sloppy from the opening tip and quickly fell behind 8-0 and by as many as 12 in the first half, in a game flow that was eerily similar to the game against North Texas.

NBA ・ 9 DAYS AGO