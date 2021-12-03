ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Steelers TE Pat Freiermuth continues to practice fully

By Chris Adamski - The Tribune-Review, Greensburg (TNS)
Lancaster Online
 1 day ago

Dec. 2—Pat Freiermuth's progression through NFL concussion protocol continues to, by all indications, be going smoothly. The tight end on Thursday was listed as a full participant at Pittsburgh Steelers practice for the second consecutive day. Freiermuth absorbed a hit late in last...

lancasteronline.com

Related
Steelers Depot

Steelers Week 12 Postgame Injury Report: Spillane, Freiermuth Being Evaluated

Injuries to insult in the Pittsburgh Steelers’ 41-10 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals Sunday afternoon. In recapping the game, Mike Tomlin went through the post-game injury report. He said LB Robert Spillane is being evaluated with a knee injury while TE Pat Freiermuth is being evaluated for a concussion. “On...
NFL
behindthesteelcurtain.com

Pat Freiermuth has a shot at surpassing all of Heath Miller’s rookie stats

Any time you can put yourself in a conversation with a franchise’s G.O.A.T. at a position, you know you have done a really good job. So far that’s exactly what Steelers rookie tight end Pat Freiermuth has been able to did in his inaugural season. Freiermuth was the highest tight end selection of the Pittsburgh Steelers since they took Heath Miller in the first round back in 2005, and his on field success matches their high draft selections. The Penn State alum has been putting up yards, receptions, and scores like nobody’s business and has a real shot at surpassing the legendary Steelers tight end in some key receiving categories.
NFL
The Spun

Mike Tomlin Shares Tuesday Update On Pat Freiermuth

The Pittsburgh Steelers suffered arguably the team’s most embarrassing loss of the Mike Tomlin era over the weekend against the Cincinnati Bengals. Cincinnati dominated from the opening whistle en route to a 41-10 victory. Ben Roethlisberger and the Steelers offense failed to find any rhythm and the defense struggled to stop the Bengals through the air and on the ground.
NFL
On3.com

WATCH: Steelers tie game after interception, touchdown by Pat Freiermuth

The Pittsburgh Steelers came back to tie the game after a 17-point deficit in the fourth quarter, after an interception leading to a quick touchdown by rookie Pat Freiermuth. The Steelers tied the game after Cameron Heyward tipped a pass by quarterback Justin Herbert, sending it flying into the air before being intercepted by Cameron Sutton.
NFL
Steelers Depot

Ben Roethlisberger: Pat Freiermuth ‘A Pittsburgh Steeler Through And Through’

The Pittsburgh Steelers bet on the skill positions during head coach Mike Tomlin’s second season at the helm, drafting running back Rashard Mendenhall in the first round and wide receiver Limas Sweed in the second. One hopes that the wisdom of time will help them yield better results with their most recent effort to double up at the skill positions in the 2021 NFL Draft.
NFL
numberfire.com

Pittsburgh's Pat Freiermuth being evaluated for concussion on Monday

Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Pat Freiermuth is being evaluated for a concussion after Week 12's game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Pittsburgh's rookie tight end was forced to leave in the fourth quarter of Sunday's loss to the Bengals. Expect Zach Gentry to see more snaps in Week 13's matchup against the Baltimore Ravens if Freiermuth is ruled out.
NFL
Steelers Depot

Film Room: Pat Freiermuth Continues Strong Rookie Campaign In Loss To Bengals

The Pittsburgh Steelers traveled to Cincinnati Sunday afternoon for a division clash with the Bengals with hopes of getting right back into the thick of it for the AFC North crown. Those hopes were quickly diminished as the Bengals put it on Pittsburgh early, jumping out to a 31-3 lead by intermission and finished the day handing the Steelers a miserable 41-10 loss. It was Pittsburgh’s biggest loss the Steelers have taken in years, showing little fight on the defensive side of the football as well as incompetent play on the offensive side of the ball to sustain any sort of steady play running the football.
NFL
NBC Sports

Pat Freiermuth in concussion protocol

Steelers tight end Pat Freiermuth is in concussion protocol, coach Mike Tomlin said Tuesday. He played 47 of 62 snaps in Sunday’s loss to the Bengals and caught four passes for 40 yards and a touchdown. For the season, the second-round choice has caught 40 passes for 327 yards and...
NFL
