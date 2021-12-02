ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sevier County, TN

The doctor is in

By Cathy Ownby Wilhelm Forged Stories
Mountain Press
 2 days ago

Christmas ornaments on my tree talk to me. I have Pepé Le Pew wishing me a “Merry ‘kiss’ mas” in his romantic French accent. Then there’s Linus reciting the entire Christmas story to me, and Scooby Doo denying he knows anything about the missing “ ‘Rhistmas rookies.” And my favorite, Lucy,...

www.themountainpress.com

Comments / 0

Related
tvcream.co.uk

Doctor Who, Sunday, 18.25, BBC1

Plenty of people suggesting last week’s episode wasn’t just the best episode of the series but Jodie’s best episode ever. It was certainly a rattling good yarn, and it ended with quite the cliffhanger too – although that was slightly undercut by the mid-credits scene featuring the other two characters from this series who, to be honest, we’d pretty much forgotten about. Hopefully their adventures might get a bit more compelling as we reach the climax of this series, and look, here we are at the penultimate episode already.
TV SERIES
TVShowsAce

Fans Rallying To Boycott ‘The Bachelor’ Clayton Echard

While it seems the new lead for the 2022 season of The Bachelor has grown on some people. There are some fans of The Bachelor who are rallying to boycott Clayton Echard’s season of the show. What is making some bitter about having Clayton try to find love after Michelle Young sent him home? Keep reading to find out more.
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Sevier County, TN
Health
City
Pigeon Forge, TN
Local
Tennessee Health
County
Sevier County, TN
MedicineNet.com

Is Drinking Water at Night Before Bed Bad for You?

There's a lot of confusing information about what is and isn't "good" for you when it comes to hydration and sleep. You need to drink water and you need sleep, but when and how much are equally disputed, especially since there's a direct correlation between the two. Drinking too much water can interrupt your sleep, and being sleep deprived can contribute to dehydration.
LIFESTYLE
WBUR

Ask The Doctors: Thanksgiving, as cases rise

Governor Charlie Baker says enjoy your Thanksgiving, and that this year is a chance to get back to something that feels "more like a traditional holiday." Between November 12 and 19, the number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 went up more than 25%. And since the start of the month, the seven-day rate for people testing positive for the virus is over 3%.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Antelope Valley Press

Goodnight moon, goodnight doctor and ‘stop it!’

This column, over 45 years, has begged people to make the lifestyle changes that will help them avoid the development of type 2 diabetes. Failing that, there’s mounting scientific evidence that natural supplements supporting glycemic control can help mitigate dietary obstinance and lack of exercise. And in the event diabetes...
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Depression#Working Hours#Stress#French
abc10.com

Doctor reflects on the coronavirus pandemic on Thanksgiving

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — Last November, health officials across the country were asking people to stay home for the holidays, or to at least host gatherings outdoors. In California, COVID-19 cases were averaging nearly three times what they are today. This time last year, Women’s Medical director and doctor, William...
SACRAMENTO, CA
butlerradio.com

Doctor Urge Caution Ahead Of Holidays

As people gather for Thanksgiving this year, health leaders are warning people to be cautious as COVID continues to spread. Dr. Cheryl Bettigole is Philadelphia’s Health Commissioner and she says families should take some extra measures to ensure a safe holiday. “Many people may want to get a test before...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
localmemphis.com

Doctor-recommended tips for a safe Thanksgiving

TAMPA, Fla. — With Thanksgiving in less than a week, people all over are either expecting company or traveling to spend the holiday with loved ones. In Florida, the state health department reports 68 percent of Floridians are vaccinated, meaning many will be around family or friends who have not yet been immunized against COVID-19.
TAMPA, FL
KevinMD.com

Be a human first and a doctor second

The patient was sitting up at 45 degrees with his legs stretched in front of him. He was looking out the window and had a fan on his bedside table. He didn’t look pleased, so I was expecting to be told to come back later. To my surprise, he welcomed me with a smile and told me to grab a chair. I led the conversation by introducing myself and gaining consent, followed by asking the most typical question, “What’s brought you in today?” That was when he took a glance, a deep breath, and replied, “Do you know of a condition called multiple myeloma?” Of course, I knew what multiple myeloma was and the different nuts and bolts. I gave him the textbook definition of multiple myeloma, and that’s when he stopped me. At that moment, we swapped roles, he became the teacher/knowledge source, and I became the student. Typically, patients expect you to be the knowledge source and provide the information; this wasn’t the case here.
HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mental Health
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Meditation
Mountain Press

Jaylyn Makes a Wish

An 18-year-old from Sevierville was given his wish through the Make a Wish Foundation Friday, Dec. 3, in Knoxville. Jaylyn Perryman has been battling with a rare heart condition causing him to have spent most of his young life traveling to Nashville to receive treatments from specialist. Looking towards his...
SEVIERVILLE, TN
Mountain Press

Adaptability is a key characteristic

As a CEO told me this week about how some of the organization’s employees were having a difficult time adapting to continuing change, I thought back to an October from several years ago when wife Jean said, “Well, the robins are going to love it this year.” She was referring to the dogwood trees and holly trees on our Gatlinburg property that were so absolutely flush with red berries.
GATLINBURG, TN
The Spokesman-Review

Ask the Doctors 12/2

Dear Doctors: I went to urgent care with bad stomach cramps, and the doctor there talked about something called “leaky gut.” But when I asked my own doctor about it, he said it’s not really a thing. Can you help?. Your doctor may have been referring to the fact that...
HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy