Maui County, HI

Flood Watch in Effect for Maui County

mauicounty.gov
 2 days ago

* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible. * WHERE...All Hawaiian Islands. * WHEN...Through Monday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Significant flooding may occur due to the overflow of streams and drainages. Roads in several areas may be closed, along with property damage in urban or low lying spots due to runoff....

www.mauicounty.gov

weather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Big Island East, Big Island Interior, Big Island North by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-03 15:39:00 HAST Expires: 2021-12-06 06:00:00 HAST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Be prepared to take action if a Flash Flood Warning is issued. If you experience heavy rain or rising waters, head to higher ground immediately. A Flood Watch means that conditions are favorable for flash flooding. Flash Flooding is LIFE THREATENING. Do not cross fast flowing water in your vehicle or on foot. Target Area: Big Island East; Big Island Interior; Big Island North; Big Island South; Big Island Southeast; Central Oahu; Haleakala Summit; Kahoolawe; Kauai North; Kipahulu; Kohala; Kona; Koolau Leeward; Lanai Leeward; Lanai Mauka; Lanai South; Lanai Windward; Maui Central Valley North; Maui Central Valley South; Maui Leeward West; Maui Windward West; Molokai Leeward South; Molokai North; Molokai Southeast; Molokai West; Molokai Windward; Oahu North Shore; Olomana; South Haleakala; South Maui, Upcountry; Waianae Mountains; Windward Haleakala FLOOD WATCH FOR ALL ISLANDS THROUGH TUESDAY FLOOD WATCH NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH TUESDAY AFTERNOON The Flood Watch is now in effect for * WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall will be possible. * WHERE...All Hawaiian Islands * WHEN...Through Tuesday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Significant flooding may occur due to the overflow of streams and drainages. Roads in several areas may be closed, along with property damage in urban or low lying spots due to runoff. Isolated highways, such as the Belt Highway in the Big Island`s Kau District, and Piilani Highway on Maui, may be closed in one or more locations, resulting in long detours or even the isolation of communities. Landslides may also occur in areas with steep terrain. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - A prolonged period of heavy rainfall is anticipated as a slow- moving kona low develops west of Kauai, and moisture associated with a front stalls over the islands. In the short term, the stalling front will bring the greatest potential for heavy rain over Maui and the Big Island. As the low forms west of Kauai on Saturday, moisture associated with the front will gradually spread back toward Oahu and Kauai County. This will bring the threat of heavy rainfall to all islands well into next week.
HAWAII COUNTY, HI
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Kahoolawe in Maui by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-03 15:16:00 HAST Expires: 2021-12-03 16:45:00 HAST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Stay away from streams, drainage ditches and low lying areas prone to flooding. Target Area: Kahoolawe in Maui FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 445 PM HST THIS AFTERNOON FOR THE ISLAND OF MAUI IN MAUI COUNTY * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...The island of Maui in Maui County. * WHEN...Until 445 PM HST. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding on roads, poor drainage areas, and in streams. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 314 PM HST, radar indicated heavy rain over northern Maui. Rainfall intensity has diminished but is still falling at rates up to 1 inch per hour. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Kahului, Kihei, Puunene, Paia, Haliimaile, Pukalani, Makawao, Wailuku, Waiehu, Maalaea, Pauwela, Waikapu, Haiku-Pauwela, Waihee, Kula, Keokea, Kahakuloa, Huelo, Honokohau and Kapalua. This advisory may need to be extended beyond 445 PM HST if flooding persists.
MAUI COUNTY, HI
weather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Niihau by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-04 03:27:00 HAST Expires: 2021-12-07 18:00:00 HAST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Be prepared to take action if a Flash Flood Warning is issued. If you experience heavy rain or rising waters, head to higher ground immediately. A Flood Watch means that conditions are favorable for flash flooding. Flash Flooding is LIFE THREATENING. Do not cross fast flowing water in your vehicle or on foot. Target Area: Niihau FLOOD WATCH FOR ALL ISLANDS THROUGH TUESDAY FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH TUESDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall remains possible. * WHERE...All Hawaiian Islands. * WHEN...Through Tuesday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Significant flooding may occur due to the overflow of streams and drainages. Roads in several areas may be closed, along with property damage in urban or low lying spots due to runoff. Landslides may also occur in areas with steep terrain. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - The threat of heavy rainfall will remain over the eastern end of the state today, then becoming a statewide threat Sunday through Tuesday as low pressure forms west of the state.
ENVIRONMENT
kauainownews.com

Flash Flood Watch Extended Statewide

The National Weather Service has extended a flash flood watch for Kauaʻi County through Tuesday afternoon. The advisory is statewide. A prolonged period of heavy rainfall is anticipated as a slow-moving Kona low storm develops west of Kauaʻi, and moisture associated with that, front stalls over the islands. According to NWS, the stalling front will bring the greatest potential for heavy rain over Maui and the Big Island.
ENVIRONMENT
Matt Lillywhite

A Blizzard Warning Has Been Issued For The Big Island Of Hawaii

A blizzard warning has been issued by the National Weather Service for the Big Island of Hawaii. Total snow accumulations of up to 12 inches or more are expected on summits. It's also worth noting that wind gusts could reach 100 mph in some areas. "Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Blowing snow will significantly reduce visibility at times, with periods of zero visibility."
HAWAII STATE
#Heavy Rain#Flash Flood Warning#Landslides#Flood Watch In Effect For#Hawaiian#Piilani Highway
kauainownews.com

Flood Watch Issued For All Hawaiian Islands Through Weekend

The National Weather Service has issued a flood watch for all Hawaiian Islands for the next several days, persisting through Monday afternoon. Significant flooding may occur due to the overflow of streams and drainages. Roads in several areas may be closed, along with property damage in urban or low lying spots due to runoff.
ENVIRONMENT
mauicounty.gov

Flood Advisory - Molokai until 8:15 AM

..FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 815 AM HST THIS MORNING FOR THE. ISLAND OF MOLOKAI IN MAUI COUNTY... * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall. * WHERE...The island of Molokai in Maui County. * WHEN...Until 815 AM HST. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding on roads, poor drainage areas, and in streams. * ADDITIONAL...
MAUI COUNTY, HI
mauicounty.gov

HIGH SURF WARNING FOR MAUI COUNTY UNTIL 6 AM MONDAY

HIGH SURF WARNING FOR NORTH-FACING SHORES OF MOLOKAI AND MAUI. HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR WEST FACING SHORES OF MOLOKAI. A very large north-northwest swell will fill in today, then quickly build tonight and Saturday. Surf will increase slowly today, then quickly ramp up tonight and Saturday. The swell will gradually shift more out of the north beginning Saturday night, then slowly lower through the first part of next week.
ENVIRONMENT
bigislandvideonews.com

Hawaiʻi Blizzard Warning, Flood Watch

HAWAIʻI ISLAND - Heavy snow and winds gusting over 100 mph are expected to hit Big Island summits this weekend. (BIVN) – The National Weather Service in Honolulu has issued a number of severe weather advisories for the State of Hawaiʻi, including a rare Blizzard Warning for the summits of Maunakea and Mauna Loa.
ENVIRONMENT
KHON2

Flood advisory posted for West Maui Mountains

HONOLULU (KHON2) — FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 815 PM HST THIS EVENING FOR THE ISLAND OF MAUI IN MAUI COUNTY. * WHAT…Flooding caused by excessive rainfall. * WHERE…The island of Maui in Maui County. * IMPACTS…Minor flooding on roads, poor drainage areas, and in streams. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS… –...
HONOLULU, HI
mauicounty.gov

Mahalawa Bridge - Hana

Approaching weather system to postpone Mahalawa Bridge. A weather disturbance near Hawaii Island, and a threat of heavy rain throughout the state, has postponed planned work on the Mahalawa Bridge at Mile Marker Post 43 on Piilani Highway this weekend. Goodfellow Brothers, LLC and the County of Maui’s Department of Public Works expect the work to be rescheduled in January of 2022.
MAUI COUNTY, HI
staradvertiser.com

Maui County dropping distancing requirements at restaurants on Wednesday

Maui Mayor Michael Victorino announced today that restaurants and bars will be allowed to return to 100% capacity without physical distancing requirements, starting Wednesday. On Wednesday, patrons at restaurants and bars in Maui County may dine indoors with proof of full vaccination, verification of a negative COVID-19 test within 48 hours or a signed letter from a medical provider confirming full recovery from a COVID-19 infection.
MAUI COUNTY, HI
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Big Island North, East Honolulu, Ewa Plain, Honolulu Metro by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-29 03:36:00 HAST Expires: 2021-11-29 18:00:00 HAST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Watch out for falling tree branches when walking or driving. Make sure tents and awnings are secure or take them down. Be prepared for power outages. Target Area: Big Island North; East Honolulu; Ewa Plain; Honolulu Metro; Kahoolawe; Kauai Mountains; Kauai North; Kauai South; Kauai Southwest; Kipahulu; Kohala; Koolau Leeward; Lanai Leeward; Lanai Mauka; Lanai South; Lanai Windward; Maui Central Valley South; Maui Leeward West; Maui Windward West; Molokai Leeward South; Molokai North; Molokai Southeast; Molokai West; Molokai Windward; South Haleakala; South Maui, Upcountry; Waianae Coast; Waianae Mountains WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Northeast winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts around 55 mph are expected. * WHERE...Leeward and mountain portions of Kahoolawe, Kauai, Lanai, Maui, Molokai, Oahu and the Big Island Hawaii. * WHEN...Until 6 PM HST this evening. * IMPACTS...Winds this strong can blow away unsecured objects and make it difficult to drive, especially for high profile vehicles.
HAWAII COUNTY, HI
pncguam.com

Flood advisory in effect for Guam; practice caution in heavy rain

The National Weather Service (NWS) in Tiyan Guam has issued an urban and small stream flood advisory for Guam until 10:30 a.m. Heavy rainfall is occurring. Up to one-half inch of rain had already fallen. Additional rainfall of up to 1.5 inches is expected. Some locations that will experience flooding...
ENVIRONMENT

