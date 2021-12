Tulane Chabad hosted a public lighting of the menorah near the Lavin-Bernick Center for University Life on Monday, Nov. 29, the second night of Chanukah. Tulane senior Josh Bonwit lights the menorah. (Photos by Rusty Costanza), Students light candles at the event, which also featured latkes, dreidels, chocolate gelt, music and plenty of Chanukah spirit., Tulane students contemplate the meaning of Chanukah as the menorah is lit. The event was officiated by Rabbi Leibel Lipskier, director of Tulane Chabad., Comments explain the tradition of the shamash candle, which lights the other candles on the menorah. Chanukah ends on Monday, Dec. 6.

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 4 DAYS AGO