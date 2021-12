GLEN DALE — While not all students she sees may have dyslexia, Rebecca Ryder is prepared to assist all students struggling with their reading. Ryder completed her Certified Dyslexia Practitioner Level 2 certification earlier this month, indicating her proficiency in assisting students with dyslexia, as well as other learning disorders, or simply those for whom reading isn’t a skill that comes easily. Ryder is an interventionist at Glen Dale Elementary and was recognized for her certification at Tuesday evening’s meeting of the Marshall County Board of Education.

