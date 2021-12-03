ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Lionel Messi’s Kopa Trophy votes revealed

By Barca Blaugranes
chatsports.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleLionel Messi’s votes for the Kopa Trophy have been revealed with the GOAT unsurprisingly giving his top vote to former Barcelona...

www.chatsports.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Pep Guardiola defends Lionel Messi’s controversial Ballon d’Or win

Pep Guardiola has insisted that Lionel Messi deserved to win this year’s Ballon d’Or, following the Argentina forward’s record seventh triumph.Messi was named the best men’s player in the world on Monday night, beating Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski and Chelsea midfielder Jorginho to win the award.Messi won his first four Ballon d’Or trophies between 2009 and 2012 while playing under Guardiola at Barcelona, and the Spanish coach has said his former player was worthy of this year’s prize.“You can never say it is unfair Lionel Messi wins the Ballon d’Or,” Manchester City coach Guardiola said on Tuesday amid...
SOCCER
The Guardian

Kylian Mbappé, not Neymar or Lionel Messi, is PSG’s real star this season

An assist that defied the laws of physics from João Cancelo, an unstoppable shot from Rodri and a goal from Bernardo Silva helped Manchester City to a 3-0 win over Everton on Sunday. Rafa Benítez’s team were missing a raft of key players in Yerry Mina, Abdoulaye Doucouré and Dominic Calvert-Lewin, but the same was true for City, with Jack Grealish and Kevin De Bruyne both absent. City dominated the game, restricting Everton to just 22% possession and one shot on target, but they will face a sterner test when PSG visit the Etihad on Wednesday night.
SOCCER
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jude Bellingham
Person
Jamal Musiala
Person
Pedri
Person
Lionel Messi
NBC Sports

Lionel Messi sets Ballon d’Or record, Barca’s Putellas wins women’s award

Lionel Messi has become the first player to win seven Ballons d’Or, edging Robert Lewandowski to the title as best men’s player in Europe. The PSG star was joined on the women’s side by Alexia Putellas, who plays at his longtime club of Barcelona. Four Chelsea women’s players — Sam Kerr, Pernille Harder, Jessie Fleming, and Fran Kerby — finished in the top ten.
PREMIER LEAGUE
ESPN

Why Lionel Messi's Ballon d'Or win shouldn't make you angry

Count the Ballon d'Or as one of those grand old institutions that's insanely popular. There are several reasons for it, too. There's history: The Ballon d'Or dates back to 1956, which means it predates the European Championships, yellow and red cards, substitutions, color TV, remote controls and of course, FIFA (the video game). There's the fact that top players really, really care about winning it: Clubs mount campaigns on behalf of their star players, guys like Cristiano Ronaldo (despite already having five of these at home) get annoyed when it gets canceled (like it did last year due to the coronavirus pandemic), while Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski's face lit up like a child hearing reindeer footsteps on the roof when he found out he was among the favorites.
MLS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Barcelona#The Kopa Trophy#Borussia Dortmund#Bayern Munich#Diario Sport
The Independent

Lionel Messi’s Ballon d’Or triumph marked with goat statues in Paris

Lionel Messi’s record Ballon d’Or win has been celebrated in a strange way in Paris - with a series of goat statues.Seven statues, representing each of his seven Ballon d’Or trophies, were placed in front of the Eiffel Tower and posted to Instagram by Adidas. The company captioned the post: “A legacy unrivalled.”There is a lot of debate surrounding who is the GOAT of football with the central discussion circling Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo. But the celebration of Messi’s Ballon d’Or win on Monday has seen a lot of people give the title to him.And the man himself was...
UEFA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Borussia Dortmund F.C.
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
F.C. Bayern Munich
Place
Europe
Soccer
FC Barcelona
Country
Argentina
NewsBreak
Sports
Sporting News

PSG's Lionel Messi after scoring first Ligue 1 goal: "I expected to score"

Lionel Messi says he was happy to get his first Ligue 1 goal for Paris Saint-Germain after the league leaders beat Nantes 3-1 on Matchday 14. The Argentina star took a pass from Kylian Mbappe on the edge of the box and sent it into the net in the 87th minute as PSG's unbeaten run in the league stretched to five games.
SOCCER
ClutchPoints

Lionel Messi drops cryptic hint on Kylian Mbappe’s uncertain PSG future

Lionel Messi reveals that PSG star Kylian Mbappe will make his decision at the end of the season on whether he’ll leave the club or not. Ever since the arrival of Messi, rumors have surrounded the PSG with Mbappe’s departure to Real Madrid. In addition, Madrid proceeded to add fuel to the fire by openly stipulating their interest in the 22-year old.
SOCCER

Comments / 0

Community Policy