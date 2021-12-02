2021 NFL Game Picks: Week 13

We still have a long way to go, but this has been the craziest NFL season I can remember. 26 teams are still within one game of a playoff spot (the extra playoff spot helps), and sports bettors are coming off one of their worst months ever thanks to the unpredictability of things. With that, we’ll get to the Week 13 NFL power rankings at the start of December. I often try to keep the power rankings shorter, but I really will limit this to one or two sentences per team this week—feel free to let me know what you think of the shorter format. Also, listen to The Wolf Sports Show (Apple, Spotify, Google Podcasts) for more coverage on all 32 teams.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO