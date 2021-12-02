These Starbucks Holiday Zoom Backgrounds Pair Perfectly With a Sugar Cookie Latte

There's nothing like a boozy beverage to help make the holidays more merry and bright. Maybe you like a mug of toasty spiced rum to warm up after cutting down the tree, or maybe you like to warm up with a glass of creamy eggnog from the punch bowl at the annual holiday party. And who can forget the celebratory flutes of champagne on Christmas Eve and New Year's? Even if you like to keep it simple with some red wine paired with a few Christmas cookies, regardless of your preference, festive alcoholic drinks are a staple of the season for many adults.

