ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Food & Drinks

These Starbucks Holiday Zoom Backgrounds Pair Perfectly With a Sugar Cookie Latte

By Haley Lyndes
PopSugar
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you're usually one of the first people to spot Starbucks holiday tumblers in stores or, admittedly, you get a smidge too excited for the release of the Starbucks holiday drinks (go try the Iced...

www.popsugar.com

Comments / 0

Related
Mashed

Nearly 20% Agree This Is The Worst Store Bought Ice Cream Brand

How much do you love ice cream? If you're a fan of desserts in general, chances are you routinely crave this sweet, rich, frozen treat that always seems to hit the spot — whether it's enjoyed on a cone, buried under an avalanche of sundae toppings, or served straight up in a bowl. And while it's great fun to make your own homemade ice cream or grab some at your local scoop shop, virtually every supermarket features freezer cases chock full of a usually-staggering variety of brands and flavors to enjoy at home.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
FMX 94.5

Video: Customer Catches McDonald’s Employees Doing The McNasty

Customers in a McDonald's drive-thru line allegedly discovered a few employees getting hot and sexy in the back instead of cooking up McChickens after waiting for 20 minutes for food in line. The restaurant was apparently closed down just so that they could McFinish. Somebody was lovin' it that night, but I'm afraid it was not the customers.
RESTAURANTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sugar Cookie#Latte#Coffee#Food Drink
twopeasandtheirpod.com

Easy Sugar Cookies

Are you ready for the BEST sugar cookie recipe? I sure hope so because these Easy Sugar Cookies are absolute perfection!. I am normally not a huge sugar cookie fan because I don’t think there are that many GOOD sugar cookie recipes out there. BUT this soft and chewy sugar cookie recipe is our family’s favorite and seriously the best out there.
RECIPES
sugarfreemom.com

Sugar Free Keto Peanut Butter Blossom Cookies

These Classic Peanut Butter Cookies got a "Better-For-You" make over! These are the best sugar free cookies made keto, gluten free, sugar-free, and low carb and they are so easy to make!. SUGAR FREE PEANUT BUTTER COOKIES. The holidays are coming and that means lots of shopping, cooking and baking!...
FOOD & DRINKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Zoom
NewsBreak
Starbucks
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
EatThis

Burger King Will Soon Discontinue Several Menu Items

With sales on a decline and wait times at the drive-thru getting longer, Burger King has decided to take a more drastic approach to righting the ship. The popular burger chain will be discontinuing several menu items in order to simplify and streamline operations. It's a tactic many fast-food brands...
RESTAURANTS
Mashed

Aldi Turns Heads With These Boozy Holiday Drinks

There's nothing like a boozy beverage to help make the holidays more merry and bright. Maybe you like a mug of toasty spiced rum to warm up after cutting down the tree, or maybe you like to warm up with a glass of creamy eggnog from the punch bowl at the annual holiday party. And who can forget the celebratory flutes of champagne on Christmas Eve and New Year's? Even if you like to keep it simple with some red wine paired with a few Christmas cookies, regardless of your preference, festive alcoholic drinks are a staple of the season for many adults.
DRINKS
spoonuniversity.com

I Tried the New Starbucks Iced Sugar Cookie Almondmilk Latte AND It Tasted Like Christmas

Starbucks just released their highly anticipated holiday drinks and there is a brand new item on the menu: the Iced Sugar Cookie Almondmilk Latte!. The new dairy-free drink has already created a buzz and the overwhelming reviews are very positive. After hearing about this new drink on the day it was released (Nov. 4), I knew I had to go get it that same day and try it.
FOOD & DRINKS
nmsuroundup.com

Holiday Starbucks Drink Guide

On Nov. 4, Starbucks released their holiday beverage lineup, along with four new holiday cups to begin the holiday festivities. Every holiday season since 2005, Starbucks has designed a unique cup offered only during the winter season. This year, Starbucks explained that their classic 2021 holiday cups are inspired by gift-wrapped presents. The four cups: Wrapping Paper, Ribbon, Holiday Light and Candy Cane, are definitely some of my personal favorite cup designs they’ve ever done. They’ve even included blank gift tags printed on the drink for you to write little messages on, which is adorable.
DRINKS
PopSugar

Starbucks May Have Retired Its Eggnog Latte, but You Can Easily Make It at Home

I was devastated to learn that Starbucks wouldn't be returning its signature Eggnog Latte for the holidays this year. Sweet, creamy, and nutmeg-y, the latte was one of my favorite ways to cozy up during the holiday season. While I'll miss not being able to order this treat at Starbucks, I was happy to see it replaced with the Iced Sugar Cookie Almond Milk Latte for lactose-intolerant coffee-lovers. Thankfully, my sadness didn't last too long, as I remembered that my neighborhood barista had shared the general recipe for the drink with me last year.
FOOD & DRINKS
Popculture

McDonald's Offering $1 and $2 Menu Items for a Limited Time

McDonald's Canada customers can stay warm this holiday season with a cup of coffee for cheap thanks to a new offer from the company's app. A medium Hot or Iced Coffee is available for just $1, while a medium Latte or Cappuccino for only $2. The deals were launched just a few weeks after McDonald's Canada started a new rewards program for orders placed through the McDonald's app.
RESTAURANTS
TrendHunter.com

Vodka-Infused Whipped Creams

Luxury and indulgence are combined in the form of Whipshots, a vodka-infused whipped cream treat that instantly adds sophistication to drinks and desserts. With 10% ABV, Whipshots shake up the world of spirits and they do so with fun flavors like Caramel, Mocha and Vanilla, and eye-catching packaging to match.
DRINKS
Inside the Magic

EPCOT’s Massive Holiday Menu Announced Following Portion Size Controversy

Opening November 26, 2021, EPCOT’s Festival of the Holidays brings the globe together this merry season via traditions, music, and of course, food. Karen McClintock, Food and Beverage Manager for the Disney Parks, visited with all the chefs and mixologists to present the vast array of treats available to Disney Guests.
RESTAURANTS
KWQC

Gingerbread Cookies for the Holidays

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Oh So Sweet’s Tiphanie Cannon continues the Season Of Sweetness as she shares her recipe for Gingerbread Cookies!. 10 Tablespoons (2/3 cup; 145g) unsalted butter, softened to room temperature. 3/4 cup (150g) packed light or dark brown sugar. 2/3 cup (200g) unsulphured molasses. 1 large egg,...
RECIPES

Comments / 0

Community Policy