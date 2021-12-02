These Starbucks Holiday Zoom Backgrounds Pair Perfectly With a Sugar Cookie Latte

On Nov. 4, Starbucks released their holiday beverage lineup, along with four new holiday cups to begin the holiday festivities. Every holiday season since 2005, Starbucks has designed a unique cup offered only during the winter season. This year, Starbucks explained that their classic 2021 holiday cups are inspired by gift-wrapped presents. The four cups: Wrapping Paper, Ribbon, Holiday Light and Candy Cane, are definitely some of my personal favorite cup designs they’ve ever done. They’ve even included blank gift tags printed on the drink for you to write little messages on, which is adorable.
