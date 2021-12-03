Where to find Mountain Groves in Minecraft

The Minecraft Caves and Cliffs part 2 update, also known as Minecraft 1.18, is bringing a whole host of changes to the entire Minecraft world. Eight new biomes, expanded underground and ceiling areas, and totally new ore distribution are some of the major new features arriving in the 1.18 update. You’ll notice caves are more diverse, elaborate, and deeper than ever before, and mountains vary between jagged and smooth, while also reaching far higher. If you’re ready to learn more after exploring the Caves and Cliffs part 1 update, or you’re hopping back into Minecraft after a long time away, here’s what you need to know about the biggest changes coming with the Caves and Cliffs Part 2 update.
