Minecraft has a vast amount of animals in its world, and parrots are some of the rarest. They’re mostly found in jungles but spawn at just a 0.2% probability. As such, parrots are very elusive, so you might want to breed parrots to boost their numbers when you do eventually find them. Doing so will let you take parrots with you and keep them for yourself, ensuring you never have to hunt around to find them. Read on to find out how to breed parrots in Minecraft.

ANIMALS ・ 4 DAYS AGO