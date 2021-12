Actress and Food Network star Valerie Bertinelli has filed for legal separation from her husband Tom Vitale after 10 years of marriage. The 61-year-old Bertinelli filed the documents in Los Angeles Superior Court on Wednesday, according to court records obtained by PEOPLE magazine. In the documents, Bertinelli cites “irreconcilable differences” between the pair as the reason for the separation. At this time, she has not filed for a dissolution of marriage. The court records also incidate that Bertinelli and Vitale have a premarital agreement that they will be adhering to.

RELATIONSHIP ADVICE ・ 5 DAYS AGO