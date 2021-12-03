‘Dutton Rules’ Podcast: Who’s to Blame for Yellowstone’s Bunkhouse Problems?

At the end of Season Three of Yellowstone, Paramount network's massively successful cowboy drama, it seemed like Kayce Dutton was a goner. Then again, it seemed like everyone in his family had been shot or bombed to bits. But the thing about the character that actor Luke Grimes, 37, plays so well is that he's more prepared for a firestorm than the rest of the lot. (Though they all each survived as well.) When viewers met him back in summer of 2018, Kayce was a peace-loving husband who broke colts out on the Broken Rock Reservation, the home lands of his wife, Monica. He'd left his Navy SEAL past behind, until following the death of his older brother, the Dutton family called on him to return fulfill his role as the heir apparent. He went, and violence returned to his life.

TV SERIES ・ 19 HOURS AGO