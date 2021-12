The Dothan economy is continuing its upward climb as winter approaches with sales tax revenues exceeding last year’s figures for a second month in a row. Dothan’s 2022 fiscal year started off strong in October with a $1 million surplus in sales tax revenue after bringing in about $7.35 million. The city picked up another $7.1 million in November, 7.5% more than it collected in November of 2020, and $1,167,743 more than the budgeted amount. In total, the city’s sales tax revenue has about a $2.168 million surplus.

DOTHAN, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO