American Pickers fans noticed that Frank Fritz wasn’t in the last few episodes of season 21. Then, when season 22 started, he was still absent. This summer we learned that he was out of the show permanently. Instead of Frank, Mike Wolfe put his brother Robbie in the passenger seat. This didn’t sit well with many fans of the show. However, they let it slide after about a month of bombarding Mike Wolfe, Danielle Colby, and the show’s social media posts with comments about Frank.

TV SERIES ・ 10 DAYS AGO