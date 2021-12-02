Plans put in place to fight new Omicron variant

Hawaii became on Thursday the fifth state to confirm the newly discovered Omicron variant after New York announced five new cases earlier in the day. The latest: In Hawaii, the variant was found in an unvaccinated O'ahu resident with moderate symptoms who had previously been infected with COVID-19, per a state health department statement. The variant has also been confirmed in California, Colorado and Minnesota.
Details of the first official U.S. omicron variant case have been released, giving us a timeline of when the patient was first infected. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention confirmed Wednesday that the omicron variant had arrived in the U.S., infecting a patient in California. “Genomic sequencing was conducted...
Editor's Note: Find the latest version of our story here. The World Health Organization said Wednesday the omicron COVID variant, first discovered in South Africa, has been found in 23 countries across the world. While the WHO has not revealed all the countries omicron has been detected in, it has...
WASHINGTON, Dec 3 (Reuters) - Six more U.S. states confirmed infections of the Omicron variant of COVID-19 on Friday but the Delta strain likely remains a greater threat as winter sets in and Americans gather for the holidays, experts said. New Jersey, Maryland, Missouri, Nebraska, Pennsylvania and Utah each reported...
The second case of the coronavirus’ omicron variant in the United States has been identified in a Minnesota man. Per NBC New York, the Minnesota resident recently traveled to New York City for a two-day convention at the Javits Center in Manhattan. The infected patient is an adult male who...
The governor of New York announced five new confirmed cases of the Omicron COVID-19 variant after infections were detected in California, Minnesota and Colorado. Dr. Nada Fadul, an associate professor of infectious diseases at the University of Nebraska Medical Center, joins CBSN's Lana Zak to discuss the latest concerns with the new strain.
About 56,000 Americans are hospitalized with Covid-19, up 8% over the past week and 20% from the country's most recent low point on Nov. 10. U.S. vaccination rates have increased, but at a slower pace. Nearly 60% of Americans are fully vaccinated, according to CDC data as of Wednesday. Michigan's...
The Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Center maintains an ongoing count of the COVID-19 cases and deaths in the United States and worldwide. As of 5:10 p.m. on December 2, 2021, the tally is:. Total cases worldwide: 264,063,084 (up from 263,389,903 Wednesday) Total deaths worldwide: 5,232,850 (up from 5,222,948 Wednesday) Total...
While all eyes are on the new and little-understood omicron variant, the delta form of the coronavirus isn’t finished wreaking havoc in the U.S., sending record numbers of patients to the hospital in some states, especially in the Midwest and New England. “Omicron is a spark that’s on the horizon....
ATLANTA (CBS46) -- The CDC is investigating a confirmed case of COVID-19 caused by the Omicron variant in the United States. The individual, who is a resident of Minnesota, developed mild symptoms on Nov. 22 and sought COVID-19 testing on Nov. 24. The person has since recovered. The CDC reported...
Even as more and more states report their first cases of the omicron variant, it's still the super contagious delta variant that's driving nearly all new Covid-19 cases in the United States. What's more, it appears cases are once again rising after Thanksgiving. Dr. Michael Saag, an associate dean for...
(Washington, DC) -- The first case of the Omicron variant of COVID-19 has been detected in the United States. Dr. Anthony Fauci says the case was located in California, with the person infected recently returning from a trip to South Africa. The patient was vaccinated, and suffered only minor symptoms of the virus.
(AP) — While all eyes are on the new and little-understood omicron variant that has been detected around the U.S., the delta form of the coronavirus isn’t finished wreaking havoc in the U.S., sending record numbers of patients to the hospital in the Midwest and New England. “Omicron is a...
(NEW YORK) — As health officials expected, the United States has now confirmed several cases of the omicron variant, which was first identified in Botswana and has since been detected in at least 35 counties. The World Health Organization declared omicron a variant of concern on Friday. Earlier this week,...
Just a day after the US announced its first case of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus had been detected in California, health officials announced on Thursday it had also been found in a man who attended an anime convention in New York City in late November. The man tested...
Five cases of the COVID-19 Omicron variant have been confirmed in New York state, officials said on Thursday. 'New York State has confirmed five cases of the Omicron variant,' Governor Kathy Hochul said in a statement. 'Let me be clear: This is not cause for alarm. We knew this variant was coming and we have the tools to stop the spread.'
Scientists around the world are working to learn more about the omicron variant of COVID-19. The variant, found in nearly 40 countries, was first confirmed in the U.S. on Dec. 1. Since then, health officials in several states have confirmed their own cases of the variant. What do we know...
