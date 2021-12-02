ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

Plans put in place to fight new Omicron variant

CBS 46
 1 day ago

The Omicron variant of COVID-19 is now...

www.cbs46.com

Axios

Omicron cases confirmed in 5 U.S. states

Hawaii became on Thursday the fifth state to confirm the newly discovered Omicron variant after New York announced five new cases earlier in the day. The latest: In Hawaii, the variant was found in an unvaccinated O'ahu resident with moderate symptoms who had previously been infected with COVID-19, per a state health department statement. The variant has also been confirmed in California, Colorado and Minnesota.
deseret.com

We just learned the second official omicron case in the U.S.

The second case of the coronavirus’ omicron variant in the United States has been identified in a Minnesota man. Per NBC New York, the Minnesota resident recently traveled to New York City for a two-day convention at the Javits Center in Manhattan. The infected patient is an adult male who...
CBS News

Officials confirm multiple cases of Omicron variant in the U.S.

The governor of New York announced five new confirmed cases of the Omicron COVID-19 variant after infections were detected in California, Minnesota and Colorado. Dr. Nada Fadul, an associate professor of infectious diseases at the University of Nebraska Medical Center, joins CBSN's Lana Zak to discuss the latest concerns with the new strain.
EverydayHealth.com

Coronavirus Alert: Second U.S. Case of Omicron Identified, Biden Reveals New Winter Plan to Fight Variants, Global Cases Jump 33 Percent

The Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Center maintains an ongoing count of the COVID-19 cases and deaths in the United States and worldwide. As of 5:10 p.m. on December 2, 2021, the tally is:. Total cases worldwide: 264,063,084 (up from 263,389,903 Wednesday) Total deaths worldwide: 5,232,850 (up from 5,222,948 Wednesday) Total...
KCRG.com

Countries put travel restrictions in place as new COVID-19 variant emerges

Twitter says Jack Dorsey will step down as CEO. Teens accused of killing Fairfield teacher plead not guilty. The two 16-year-olds accused of killing their Spanish teacher in Fairfield pleaded not guilty on Monday. Expert explains tinnitus causes, treatments. Updated: 6 hours ago. Dr. Beki Kellogg from Hope Hearing and...
CBS 46

2nd U.S. Omicron variant case reported in Minnesota

ATLANTA (CBS46) -- The CDC is investigating a confirmed case of COVID-19 caused by the Omicron variant in the United States. The individual, who is a resident of Minnesota, developed mild symptoms on Nov. 22 and sought COVID-19 testing on Nov. 24. The person has since recovered. The CDC reported...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

First case of Omicron variant detected in California

(Washington, DC) -- The first case of the Omicron variant of COVID-19 has been detected in the United States. Dr. Anthony Fauci says the case was located in California, with the person infected recently returning from a trip to South Africa. The patient was vaccinated, and suffered only minor symptoms of the virus.
Jackson Hole News&Guide Newspaper

'The fire that's here': US is still battling delta variant

(AP) — While all eyes are on the new and little-understood omicron variant that has been detected around the U.S., the delta form of the coronavirus isn’t finished wreaking havoc in the U.S., sending record numbers of patients to the hospital in the Midwest and New England. “Omicron is a...
weisradio.com

What is known about the omicron variant that’s arrived in the US

(NEW YORK) — As health officials expected, the United States has now confirmed several cases of the omicron variant, which was first identified in Botswana and has since been detected in at least 35 counties. The World Health Organization declared omicron a variant of concern on Friday. Earlier this week,...
Daily Mail

New York records FIVE cases of COVID Omicron variant, raising US total to eight, as Governor Kathy Hochul says there's 'no cause for alarm' and Bill de Blasio warns that more will follow

Five cases of the COVID-19 Omicron variant have been confirmed in New York state, officials said on Thursday. 'New York State has confirmed five cases of the Omicron variant,' Governor Kathy Hochul said in a statement. 'Let me be clear: This is not cause for alarm. We knew this variant was coming and we have the tools to stop the spread.'
WTOL-TV

LIST: Where have omicron cases been confirmed in the US?

Scientists around the world are working to learn more about the omicron variant of COVID-19. The variant, found in nearly 40 countries, was first confirmed in the U.S. on Dec. 1. Since then, health officials in several states have confirmed their own cases of the variant. What do we know...
