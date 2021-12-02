ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elections

Race for Governor heats up after Abrams bid

CBS 46
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe highly-anticipated race for Georgia Governor heats...

www.cbs46.com

Washington Examiner

Stacey Abrams is a liar

The two-time Democratic Georgia gubernatorial candidate claimed this week she has not challenged the outcome of the 2018 Georgia governor's race. This is a bald-faced lie. She challenged and undermined the election's legitimacy even before state authorities certified Republican Gov. Brian Kemp's victory. "I did not challenge the outcome of...
POLITICS
NBC News

Cole BrownStacey Abrams' Georgia governor bid shifted the center of the political universe

Stacey Abrams shifted the center of the political universe Wednesday when she announced her second bid for Georgia’s governorship. She will almost definitely be the Democratic nominee in a campaign that could prove historic – a win would make Abrams the first Black woman in the country to be elected governor and reaffirm Georgia’s leftward slide after turning blue in 2020.
GEORGIA STATE
TheAtlantaVoice

Georgia Republicans fire back at Stacey Abrams

From the moment Stacey Abrams announced her intentions to run for governor of Georgia on Wednesday afternoon, the landscape shifted in U.S. politics. Many observers that were quietly hoping for a rematch between the former Minority Leader in Georgia’s House of Representatives versus current Governor, Brian P. Kemp, had their wishes granted. With Abrams’s announcement, the 2022 Georgia Governor’s race […]
GEORGIA STATE
Slate

Stacey Abrams Could Win This Time

The long-anticipated rematch of the midterm election cycle is now officially on: Stacey Abrams, who narrowly lost the Georgia governor’s race in 2018, will challenge Gov. Brian Kemp in 2022. She made her announcement in a video on Wednesday. So are her chances of winning this time better, or worse?
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Atlanta Daily World

Stacey Abrams gets back in the ring for Georgia Governor

Voting rights crusader Stacey Abrams announced her intention to run for Governor of Georgia in the 2022 mid-term elections. In the four years since she ran and lost to current governor Brian Kemp, Abrams shined the light on voter suppression around the nation and is credited with helping to register more than 1 million new voters.
GEORGIA STATE
Marietta Daily Journal

Abrams’ entry into 2022 race sets up health care as a pivotal issue

Democrat Stacey Abrams’ entry Wednesday into the 2022 Georgia gubernatorial race almost guarantees that health care will be a leading issue in the campaign. Abrams, who narrowly lost to Brian Kemp in the 2018 race, pushed Medicaid expansion under the Affordable Care Act as a top priority in that campaign.
ATLANTA, GA
times-georgian.com

Abrams announces 2022 run for Georgia governor

(The Center Square) – Democrat Stacey Abrams announced Wednesday she will run again for Georgia governor in 2022, paving the way for an anticipated rematch against Republican Gov. Brian Kemp. Abrams, a former state representative, made the announcement on social media with a more than two-and-half minute video pushing a...
GEORGIA STATE
CBS Baltimore

Trump Backs Cox’s Bid For GOP Nomination In Maryland Governor’s Race

WASHINGTON (AP) — Former president Donald Trump has endorsed Maryland Del. Daniel Cox’s bid for the Republican nomination for governor. The Washington Post reports Trump’s endorsement Monday described Cox as a “tough lawyer and smart businessman” who fought “the Rigged Presidential Election every step of the way.” In addition to fighting 2020 presidential election results certification, Cox sued Republican Gov. Larry Hogan over stay-at-home orders. Trump said Cox’s opponent Kelly Schulz, was “handpicked” by Hogan, and called him a “RINO.” Hogan tweeted that he’d “prefer endorsements from people who didn’t lose Maryland by 33 points.” Dirk Haire, the head of the state Republican Party, said the race would come down to how well Schulz, Cox and Robin Ficker lay out their visions. (© Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
MARYLAND STATE

