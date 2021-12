***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. The Grinch struck the Big Horn Basin last week, un-decorating the town Christmas tree in the center of Lovell. “The weekend before Thanksgiving, we have a Christmas tree lighting,” explained Lovell Parks Manager Gary Emmett. “Santa comes to town, and we have the Christmas tree lighting, and all the little kids come in and throw their happy glitter on the tree as it lights up – it’s the magic of Christmas. And then over the weekend, so the Tuesday or Wednesday night right before Thanksgiving, we’re assuming kids came in and took all of the ornaments.”

LOVELL, WY ・ 19 HOURS AGO