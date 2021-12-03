ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TDOT announces lane closures through Dec. 8

By Staff Reports
williamsonhomepage.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Tennessee Department of Transportation has announced a variety of road construction projects through Dec. 8 across Williamson County and Middle Tennessee:. The repair of the bridges on I-840 over South Garrison Branch (MM 15-17) will take place 24/7 with a permanent lane closure of the left lanes on I-840 eastbound...



