TDOT announces lane closures through Dec. 8

HAMILTON COUNTY I-24 interchange improvement at SR-2 (US-11, US-41, US-72, Broad Street) and SR-58 (Market Street): During this reporting period the contractor will be working on new bridge construction, retaining wall construction, and the placement of new overhead signs. Beginning 12/02/21 at 9:00 PM through 6:00 AM, 12/03/2021 from 10:00 PM through 9:00 AM, and 12/06/21 9:00 PM through 6:00 AM, the contractor will have the left (#1) lane closed of I-24 Eastbound to facilitate the installation of new overhead signs. Brief, intermittent lane closures are possible on Market Street (SR-58) and Broad Street (SR-2) for utility and storm drainage work. Chestnut street is closed at the I-24 underpass and will remain closed until the construction of bridge #2 is complete. Detour routes are posted.

HAMILTON COUNTY, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO