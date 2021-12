Tel AvivWikimedia / Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 Unported. The Economist Intelligence Unit (EIU) released its list of the most expensive cities to live in in 2021. The list takes into account the total cost of living by comparing the cost of goods of "over 200 products and services" in 173 cities globally. This survey is taken twice per year to give an accurate account of what prices are in each city and how these trends have shaped the cost of living over the course of a given year.

2 DAYS AGO