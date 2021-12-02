ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Religion

The Temple of Ancient Art

the-saleroom.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleResults for live webcast and timed auctions may not have been verified by the auctioneer. If you are in any doubt of the accuracy of the prices provided, please call the auction house to confirm. Lot 1. Lot 2. Lot 3. Lot 4. Lot 5. Lot...

www.the-saleroom.com

Comments / 0

Related
wsgw.com

Saginaw’s Temple Theatre, Art Museum Merge to Form “TempleArts”

Temple Theatre Interior (source: TempleArts) The Temple Theatre and Saginaw Art Museum have merged to form an organization called TempleArts, with a goal of leveraging resources to serve as what they call the “Heart of the Arts” in the Saginaw community and beyond. The new organization said TempleArts is committed...
SAGINAW, MI
Citrus County Chronicle

Grace Notes: In favor of the old and ancient

If you’re around churches for any length of time, you might hear people excitedly talk about God doing a new thing. “The old is gone, the new has come,” they might say. Or, quoting Jesus, “No one pours new wine into old wineskins” (Mark 2:22) New is shiny, flashy, fun,...
RELIGION
Atlas Obscura

Temple of Artemis Agrotera

In Greek mythology, Artemis was the goddess of the hunt, the wilderness, and wild animals, and was among the most respected goddesses in ancient Greece. In the 5th century BCE, Callikrates designed and built a temple to honor Artemis. The small Ionic Temple of Artemis Agrotera was constructed on the south bank of the Ilissos river, considered sacred in ancient times. The temple was constructed with Pentelic marble, with a colonnaded portico in the front and rear facades.
RELIGION
Design Taxi

Bison Uncover Trove Of Ancient Rock Art In Canada, As The Prophecies Foretold

Back in December 2019, the Wanuskewin Heritage Park reintroduced bison to land inhabited by Canada’s First Nations people, over a century after the creature was nearly hunted into extinction. The Elders of Wahpeton Dakota had long believed the bison would bring them good luck, and as it turns out, it took less than a year for fortune to bear fruit.
ANIMALS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jesus
Temple Daily Telegram

Student recital set in Temple

Heidi Fuller, a Texas A&M Central Texas music major, will present her senior vocal recital at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 11, at the Mary Alice Marshall Performing Arts Center backstage theater at Temple College. Fuller will be performing under the theme of Mother/Nature with a selection of works by Hahn,...
TEMPLE, TX
Ars Technica

The ancient origins of glass

Today, glass is ordinary, on-the-kitchen-shelf stuff. But early in its history, glass was bling for kings. Thousands of years ago, the pharaohs of ancient Egypt surrounded themselves with the stuff, even in death, leaving stunning specimens for archaeologists to uncover. King Tutankhamen's tomb housed a decorative writing palette and two blue-hued headrests made of solid glass that may once have supported the head of sleeping royals. His funerary mask sports blue glass inlays that alternate with gold to frame the king's face.
SCIENCE
New Pittsburgh Courier

Pre-Hispanic art comes to life on Mexican baker’s cookies

Diego Barranco, a baker from Ozumba, in the State of Mexico, has created cookies with designs inspired by the country’s pre-Hispanic art. He defines his work as “craftwork with bread dough.”. Pre-Hispanic cultures are a group of civilizations that settled in most of what today makes up Mexico, from 1500...
VISUAL ART
Mission Local

The Red Poppy Art House blooms again

For music lovers, one of the pandemic’s cruelest twists is the way that Covid-19 turned intimacy into a liability. Almost overnight, the cozy venues providing the closest encounters with musicians seemed to offer the risk of contagion rather than the possibility of transcendence. Nowhere was this dismaying pivot more pronounced than my favorite storefront venue, the Red Poppy Art House, a little space that has long played an outsized role in incubating cross-cultural collaborations.
VISUAL ART
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ancient Art#The Temple#16th Century#Colonial#Resurrection Of Jesus#Cordoban#Hispano Flemish
thermtide.com

Infinite Diabolo club practices Ancient Chinese Art

Richard Montgomery High School (RM) is known for the cultural diversity of its students and the Infinite Diabolo Club, a unique club seeking to expand the practice of the diabolo, is a prime example of this diversity. The diabolo is a popular Western art form originated from the Chinese yo-yo,...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
South Philly Review

Stubblebine opens ‘Color Says’ at Da Vinci Art Alliance

A new exhibition by artist Marilyn Stubblebine will run through Dec. 19 at the Da Vinci Art Alliance at 704 Catherine St. The exhibition called “Color Says” derived from an in-progress artist book created from a used mystery paperback and has a principle focus on the play of color. Through repeating palettes of limited color choices oriented in rectangular blocks defined by the original paragraphs, the color replaces text to relay a new story. Each artwork propels the narrative into a different direction. Color Says will also be available as a video walkthrough. Learn more at https://davinciartalliance.org/color-says.
VISUAL ART
editorials24.com

Jay Jay Phillips, AGT Keyboardist, Dies of COVID at 30

Jay Jay Phillips, a rock musician who competed on “America’s Got Talent” in 2009 and 2017, has died. He was 30. The big-haired musician died from COVID-19, which he was battling over Thanksgiving week. The Instagram account of Phillips’ band posted a tribute to the keyboardist earlier this week.
PUBLIC HEALTH
openculture.com

The Drugs Used by the Ancient Greeks and Romans

Many of us living in the parts of the world where marijuana has recently been legalized may regard ourselves as partaking of a highly modern pleasure. And given the ever-increasing sophistication of the growing and processing techniques that underlie what has become a formidable cannabis industry, perhaps, on some level, we are. But as intellectually avid enthusiasts of psychoactive substances won’t hesitate to tell you, their use stretches farther back in time than history itself. “For as long as there has been civilization, there have been mind-altering drugs,” writes Science‘s Andrew Lawler. But was anyone using them in the predecessors to western civilization as we know it today?
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Auctions
Hyperallergic

“Discovery of a Lifetime”: Rare Tudor Paintings From Elizabeth I’s Reign Found Hidden in Medieval Manor

While peeling away layers of plaster as part of routine preparations for a building repair project, a team of restorers in England made “the discovery of a lifetime.” At Calverley Old Hall, a medieval manor in West Yorkshire, the restorers found shockingly well-preserved Tudor wall paintings likely dating to the reign of Queen Elizabeth I in the 16th century.
U.K.
Cleveland Jewish News

Six ancient findings in the footsteps of the Maccabees

Just in time for Hanukkah, Israeli archeologists have uncovered new evidence of the long battle between Hellenists and Hasmoneans in the holy land. Hanukkah celebrates the 164 BCE victory of an army, led by a father and sons known as the Maccabees, over Hellenist (Seleucid) conquerors who’d outlawed Jewish practices and defiled the Temple in Jerusalem.
SCIENCE
Discover Mag

Native American Inventions We Still Use Today

November is Native American Heritage Month. This celebration is a recognition of the history, culture and traditions of Indigenous people. The wide-ranging contributions of Native Americans are numerous — and still impact the world in many ways. They were the first to cultivate certain plants, including corn, avocados and potatoes, which became diet staples around the world. Native Americans also were the first to domesticate some animals, including turkeys, guinea pigs, and honeybees. Native Americans are also credited with the invention of many items and concepts still used today, such as syringes, cable suspension bridges, oral birth control, baby bottles, sunscreen, and raised-bed gardening. Let’s take a look at some of their inventions that have stood the test of time and remain an important part of modern life.
HOME & GARDEN
CNN

Meet the robot that can write poetry and create artworks

(CNN) — When people think of artificial intelligence, the images that often come to mind are of the sinister robots that populate the worlds of "The Terminator," "i, Robot," "Westworld," and "Blade Runner." For many years, fiction has told us that AI is often used for evil rather than for good.
ENGINEERING
Boston Herald

Drawing bought at an estate sale for $30 could fetch as much as $50 million

A Massachusetts man who bought a drawing of a woman and child for $30 at an estate sale four years ago has learned it may be worth as much as $50 million. The man, who has asked to remain anonymous, spotted the drawing and the “AD” monogram — the initials of German Renaissance master Albrecht Durer. Although he believed it was highly unlikely that it was the “real thing,” he still thought it was “a wonderfully rendered piece of old art, which justified purchasing it,” according to the Agnews Gallery in London, where it is now on view.
REAL ESTATE
thevoiceofpelham.ca

Little-known Black history comes to light in new documentary series

“Canfield Roots” reveals the now largely forgotten story of how escaped slaves started new lives in rural Niagara. The village of Canfield lies about half an hour due west of Fenwick, out Canborough Road and Highway 3. There is little to distinguish the town these days—a cluster of houses lining the highway for about half a kilometre, no commerce to speak of, no real town centre or significant buildings to warrant a glance. Once it was a bustling community, hub of three rail lines, with hotels, banks, stores, a blacksmith shop, and many churches. At one time, it was also home to a large and vibrant Black community known as “Freedom Seekers,” escaped slaves from the United States, who settled there and made lives for themselves and their families. The 1851 census reveals that the Canfield population included 137 Black citizens; today there is not a single Black person left in the town.
TV & VIDEOS

Comments / 0

Community Policy